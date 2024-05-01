Home > Television > Reality TV > The Circle Olivia Has the Opportunity to Block a Powerful Player in 'The Circle' (SPOILERS) As the "Secret Super Influencer," Olivia can pull off a major move in 'The Circle' by anonymously blocking a powerful player from the game. By Allison DeGrushe May 1 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 6 of The Circle. We're getting down to the wire, folks! Season 6 of The Circle is hurtling toward its finale, and with every twist, the conclusion becomes increasingly uncertain — or does it?

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In Episode 12, titled "A Final Power Move," the remaining players participate in their final rankings of the season. The player who secures the highest ranking becomes the "Super Secret Influencer" and gains the power to anonymously block one of the other players. As one could expect, Olivia (aka Brandon) emerges as the top-ranked player, granting her the power to eliminate a fellow contestant from the game. So, who does she block? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who does Olivia block in 'The Circle'?

Unfortunately, the suspense continues as Episode 12 of The Circle ends with a cliffhanger, leaving us eagerly on the edge of our seats, anxiously awaiting Olivia's crucial decision on who to block from the game. Nevertheless, a few hints emerge from a group chat between Olivia, Lauren, and Jordan.

Earlier in the episode, Jordan tells Lauren and Olivia that Kyle, QT, and Myles are a trio. He then warns them that the trio, known as "Tres Fuego," poses a significant threat because they have been running the entire game. He notes that if any of them (Jordan, Olivia, and Lauren) make it to the end with Tres Fuego, they don't stand a chance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

As a result, Jordan proposes a plan where Lauren and Olivia rate him as their No. 1 player, allowing him to block Myles and take all the heat from QT and Kyle. However, Lauren and Olivia suggest that rating Myles lower would decrease his chance of being the influencer and gaining power in the game. Luckily, Jordan is 100 percent on board with their plan!

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes time for ratings, the contestants learn that the top-rated player will become the "Secret Super Influencer" — not only does this grant them the power to block someone from the game, but they can do so anonymously!