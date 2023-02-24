Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Outer Banks Seasons 1, 2, and 3. Throughout the entirety of Netflix's series Outer Banks, the Pogues have been on a quest for a mountain of gold estimated to be worth at least $400 million. Their treasure hunt has taken them across South Carolina and the Caribbean in pursuit of one item or another that will get them one step closer to their goal.

The group comes into possession of the diary of Denmark Tanny, a formerly enslaved man who survived the Royal Merchant shipwreck and wrote down the key to finding the ship's lost fortune. He is also one of Pope Heyward's ancestors. Who has the diary now? Here's what to know.

Who has the diary of Denmark Tanney?

During Seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Banks, fans learn that the Royal Merchant's cook, Denmark Tanny, survives the shipwreck and keeps part of the treasure to free the other enslaved people on Kildare Island. He also establishes what would later become Tannyhill Plantation, the future home of the Cameron family. Ward Cameron initially discovers the Tanny diary on the property but donates it to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

John B and Sarah take a trip to the UNC library to take pictures of the diary. The duo asks their history teacher Mr. Sunn, who reads Gullah, to help them interpret the letters Denmark Tanny left for his descendants to help them find the gold buried in Kildare (including the Cross of Santo Domingo). The diary remains in Mr. Sunn's possession but John B makes a copy of the pages. After the Pogues discover the gold, Ward and Rafe Cameron ultimately escape with it in their possession.

During Season 3, fans learn that John B has stashed their copies of the diary in his old VW van, known as "The Twinkie," for safekeeping. John B left the van exposed to the elements when he became a castaway, and when Big John returns to hunt down the dairy pages, he finds them completely waterlogged from the rain.

John B and Big John know that Mr. Sunn has the original copy of the diary, but by the time they arrive at his home, smugglers under the employ of Carlos Singh have already stolen it. After a fight that takes place on land and at sea, Big John kills the smugglers, who were planning to kill John B, and takes the diary.