Alex Rodriguez Doesn't Seem to Be Having Any Trouble Moving on From Jennifer Lopez

In the time since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called off their multi-year relationship after more than one marriage postponement, the rumors surrounding their individual dating lives have been pretty intense. With J.Lo casually cozying back up to her ex Ben Affleck , and clearly not being secretive about it at all, that leaves the question: Who is Alex dating now?

There is a lot of speculation around what the baseball superstar is looking to do next in his romantic life, and that speculation is mounting more and more by the day and as new information emerges. Here's a breakdown of everything we know as of right now.

Who is Alex Rodriguez dating now? He has been seen working out with his ex-wife.

It seems as though J.Lo isn't the only one who decided that familiar is better when it comes to moving on from a relationship. Indeed, Alex has been seen working out with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and from the photos shared of the session, it appears that some chemistry may have been present between them.

The former New York Yankees player got in the gym with his ex and took on a serious workout, sharing about it on social media. "Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls … wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," he wrote in his Instagram story, accompanied by a video of him and Cynthia while she put ice packs on his leg. One other snap from that workout session showed Alex with his arm wrapped around his former wife's shoulder, flanked by another gym member on the side.

Around the time that Alex and Jennifer split, allegations also emerged that he had cheated on her with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. She claimed that a certain professional baseball player had messaged her flirtatiously. Curious fans found that Alex had been liking a lot of Madison's pictures around that time and immediately drew a link between the two. Madison later clarified that Alex was only an acquaintance, and both have denied having any physical involvement with each other.

Although we of course don't know for sure if there is another romantic spark between Alex and Cynthia, only time will tell if these meetups are just for working out or something more. The couple were married back in 2002 and share two daughters together -- Natasha, born in 2004, and Ella, born in 2008. Cynthia was the one who filed for divorce in July 2008, and the duo was able to finalize it only two months later.

