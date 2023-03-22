Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Vanderpump Rules Source: Bravo Meet the Mystery Man Who Was Spotted Skinny-Dipping With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix By Pretty Honore Mar. 22 2023, Published 6:27 p.m. ET

The clip from Season 10 sees Ariana skinny-dipping with someone who is obviously not Tom, and fans want to know who the mystery man is. Here’s the truth …

Ariana Madix

Who is Ariana Madix skinny-dipping with in the midseason trailer of 'Vanderpump Rules'?

Ariana was supporting her man Tom at his concert when she discovered a series of NSFW texts between him and Raquel. Needless to say, she was devastated. In the latter half of Season 10, she confronts Tom about his infidelity. During their heart-to-heart, Tom says he wished that they had fought harder for their relationship. Ariana, on the other hand, is over it. This becomes clear later in the trailer when she’s caught frolicking buck-naked with a man that many assume is her new love interest.

However, the tea isn’t as hot as you think. While the couple’s skinny-dipping session looked pretty steamy, it was strictly platonic. The man in the video, who has since been identified as Brett Kenyon, spoke out about the rumors on TikTok.

Who is Brett Kenyon? Everything we know about the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ guest star.

Brett is a Los Angeles content creator. Along with Ariana, the 31-year-old influencer is also close friends with Vanderpump stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies. In fact, he even attended their wedding in Mexico. In addition, Raquel also makes an occasional cameo on his feed.

The controversial clip of Ariana and Brett leaves a lot of room for speculation, but Brett was quick to clear the air. In a TikTok, Brett confirmed that he and Ariana are just friends. And because he isn’t interested in women, it’ll stay that way. “It’s me, hi. I am the one naked in the pool with Ariana and I am gay, so I’m glad we could clear that up,” he said in the video. He went on to encourage viewers to tune in to see what happens next.