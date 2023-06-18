Home > Entertainment Who Is Dyanne in Max’s ‘The Idol’? Learn About the Popular K-Pop Star Behind the Role Who is Dyanne in 'The Idol'? Here is everything you need to know about the actress and whether or not she is similar to her role in real life. By Je'Kayla Crawford Jun. 18 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: Max

Max's series The Idol is definitely star-studded. The cast includes everyone from Grammy-winning music artist The Weeknd to Johnny Depp's daughter Lily-Rose Depp to popular singer Troye Sivan.

Who plays the character Dyanne in the show? Is she known in the real-life entertainment industry? Is she the villain of the series? Here is everything you need to know about the fan-favorite star.

Who is Dyanne in 'The Idol'? She is a popular K-Pop star.

Dyanne in The Idol is played by the one and only Jennie. Jennie is known for being one of the four members of the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK, which was formed back in 2016. She is also known for her individual successful music career.

In the show, her character is a background dancer for Jocelyn, Lily-Rose's character. Who, Jennie says helped her tremendously when she was filming for the role.

The K-Pop star said in an interview that, "She really helped me a lot. Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there. She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

This role is Jennie's acting debut.

Just like this series showcases Lily-Rose Depp's singing debut, this is Jennie's first-ever acting role. While she was out of her element in that regard, she does know a thing or two about the music industry, which made her a great choice.

She said in the same interview that, "The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role, It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Is Dyanne the villain of 'The Idol'? All signs point to yes.

In Episode 2 of The Idol, Jennie's character definitely proved to be the villain of the series. Starting as a backup dancer for Jocelyn, Dyanne now has a plan to overtake Jocelyn as the star performer, one calculated move at a time. Not only did she purposefully outdance the rest of the dancers to gain everyone's attention, but she revealed that she can also sing, giving Jocelyn a run for her money.

Then, there's the one-on-one conversation she has with The Weeknd's character Tedros in the episode. Her fans loved her entertaining performance in the scene.

This plot twist was definitely unexpected as Dyanne was seen in the first episode as sweet in supportive. But, now that her real mission has been exposed to the viewers, it's clear that she will stop at nothing to be the real star of the show.