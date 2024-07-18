Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Cobra Kai 'Cobra Kai': Miyagi-Do Students Vie for Spots in Sekai Taikai Tournament (SPOILERS) Season 6, Part 1 of 'Cobra Kai' dives into the exciting journey to figure out who's competing in the Sekai Taikai karate tournament. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 18 2024, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 6, Part 1 of Cobra Kai. Get ready for the next chapter: Cobra Kai is back for a thrilling sixth and final season! With the titular dojo out of the Valley, our favorite senseis and students are gearing up to tackle the challenge of the Sekai Taikai — the ultimate stage for karate champions.

Now that the first five episodes are available to stream on Netflix, diehard fans are eager to discover who will be stepping up to represent Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang at the Sekai Taikai tournament. Keep scrolling to uncover the answer!

Who is going to the Sekai Taikai tournament?

For those unaware, Season 6 of Cobra Kai unfolds as an epic 15-episode, three-part event, each part weaving its own gripping tale. Part 1, which premiered on July 18, delves into the intense quest to determine who will compete at the Sekai Taikai karate tournament.

By the pivotal third episode, titled "Sleeper," the location for the Sekai Taikai in Barcelona, Spain is revealed — but only six fighters per dojo can vie for glory. That being said, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) students must battle it out for one of these coveted spots at the tournament.

Unable to reach a consensus on the top six students with Johnny, Daniel seeks the help of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), who organizes a rigorous series of trials. After a weekend of intense competition, Mike identifies the standout fighters: Sam (Mary Mouser), Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Tory (Peyton List), Devon (Oona O'Brien), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) — quite a surprise, don't you think?

But by the fifth and final episode of Part 1, titled "Best of the Best," things take an even more shocking turn. Rifts deepen within the group, amplified by personal struggles and unforeseen events.

Tory's mom suddenly passes away from a pulmonary embolism, and John Kreese (Martin Kove) emerges from the shadows to recruit her for his revitalized version of Cobra Kai. She initially rejects his offer, and after her mom dies, Tory quits Miyagi-Do and seemingly karate altogether. As a result, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) takes her place at the Sekai Taikai.

However, as Miyagi-Do arrives in Spain for the tournament, they are met with a startling realization: Cobra Kai is back — and Tory is now fighting alongside them.

Well, folks, the stage is set for a showdown unlike any other in the world of karate! Part 2 is gearing up to focus entirely on the Sekai Taikai, and the burning question is: Who will emerge victorious? Will a Miyagi-Do student claim victory, or will John Kreese prove that Cobra Kai will truly never die?