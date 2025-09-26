Mark Estes’ Dating Roster Proves He Doesn’t Mind Sharing His Spotlight With His Partner The 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' contestant famously dated Kristin Cavallari for seven months. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 26 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@markestes_1

When influencer and reality star Mark Estes traded his college football cleats in for TikTok notoriety, he likely didn't know how pivotal the transition would be for his life and career. The Montana native rose to prominence after he and his friends, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox, created their TikTok group, Montana Boyz, in 2021.

With TikTok fame being the equivalent of being a rock star in the 1900s (though being one now is certainly something to be admired), Mark's visibility caught the attention of a few famous ladies. However, he appears to be settling down with one lucky lady following his breakup with an OG reality star. So, who is Mark dating? Here's the scoop.

Who is Mark Estes dating now?

In June 2025, Mark confirmed via social media that he was dating model and DJ Sommer Ray. According to the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star's TikTok account, he and Sommer shared their happy news by posting a 15-second clip of them dancing to Justin Bieber's classic, "Baby," and packing on the PDA in a bathroom.

He then tagged his girlfriend in the caption, who also posted an 8-second clip of her mouthing, "Oh, I wasn't sad, I just needed a..." as an auto-tuned version of Madonna's song, "Holiday," played in the background. The adorable post included the pair kissing in the same bathroom. Sommer also opted to keep the caption short and sweet by simply tagging Mark and adding a kissy-face emoji.

Mark Estes said he and Sommer Ray "click very well."

According to Mark, his and Sommer's romance is much more than a summer fling. In a September 2025 interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-TEA podcast, the reality TV contestant shared nothing but loving words for his girlfriend and seemed smitten with her as he discussed their connection, stating that their relationship, which began after he slid into Sommer's DMs, was "going awesome."

"We’re both kind of on the same page, you know, with everything,” he shared. “We get along very well. She can tell how I’m feeling or how she’s feeling, and we don’t need to really talk about it, like we just know. So we just get along very well. We click very well.” The TikToker further praised his lover during her 25th birthday in September 2025. On Sept. 15, he celebrated her milestone birthday with multiple photos of them enjoying one another's company.

"Happy Birthday Gorgeous," Mark captioned the Instagram carousel. "Thanks for being my rock and cheers to many great memories ahead. Love you."

Mark Estes previously dated 'Laguna Beach' alum Kristin Cavallari.

Mark and Sommer went public with their relationship eight months after his first public and controversial romance with Kristin Cavallari. According to People, the pair reportedly met on social media and, in February 2024, the MTV alum confirmed their relationship via Instagram with a since-deleted post.

Kristin and Mark turned heads while they were together due to their 13-year age gap (she was 37 at the time and he was 24) and the fact that The Hills star has three children with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. However, neither of them seemed to mind. Alas, their relationship ended seven months after they made it Instagram official. According to Kristin, who opened up about the split in October 2024 on her podcast, Let's Be Honest, confirmed she ended the relationship after realizing they weren't compatible "long term."

"Mark and I broke up," she informed listeners with a sigh. "It's hard because I broke up with Mark because I just know long-term it's not right, and it's not because of love lost or something bad happened."