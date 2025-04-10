Teddi Mellencamp’s Mother Lives Far Removed From Fame Since Divorcing John Mellencamp Teddi Mellencamp's mother and father divorced in 1989 after eight years of marriage. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 10 2025, 6:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@teddimellencamp

We know Teddi Mellencamp as a former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, accountability coach, and podcast host who’s never afraid to stir the pot. But before she was giving unsolicited advice in confessionals or facing off with Vicki Gunvalson or Dorit Kemsley, she was just Teddi Jo, a Midwestern kid with music legend John Mellencamp for a dad and a mom who’s not about the spotlight.

So, who is the Two T's and a Pod co-host's mom? Here’s what we know about the woman who helped raise one of Bravo’s most polarizing personalities.

Who is Teddi Mellencamp's mom, Victoria Granucci?

If you were expecting a fellow reality star or rock star wife with her own IMDB page, you’re going to have to reset your expectations. Teddi's mother is Victoria Granucci, a private figure who tends to stay out of the public eye.

Victoria was married to Teddi's father, John, from 1981 to 1989, and together, they welcomed Teddi in July 1981, followed by her sister, Justice Mellencamp, who was born in 1985.The pair may have divorced when Teddi was still young, but her mom remained a steady presence and rock in her daughter’s life. And while her mother and father didn't stay together throughout her childhood, she has discussed her unique relationships with both of them publicly.

This is only the 157th time I’ve cried this season— but watching Kyle’s show brought back memories. 💕 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/beqXYSzl8u — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) April 18, 2018

Teddi Mellencamp and her father, John Mellencamp, had a difficult conversation amid her Stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

Teddi's family has remained by her side since she was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. Initially, she was diagnosed with stage II melanoma, which she confirmed with her fans via Instagram. "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy,” she told her fans underneath a post. "I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma.”

Teddi's doctors removed the moles she initially had, which she was grateful for. However, as the years passed, she had 17 melanomas removed and, in February 2025, announced that she had multiple tumors on her brain, moving the cancer from Stage 2 to Stage 4.

Since being diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, Teddi has expressed how much she is leaning on her family and friends, including her Two T's and a Pod co-host, Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, her mother, and her father. During an episode of TWOTS, Teddi shared the sobering conversations she's had with her parents throughout her diagnosis, including one where John asked her about her burial plans.

"Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I'm like, 'I'm in the bath. Let me live a little. Like let me enjoy,'" she recalled. "He goes, 'I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum.'" Teddi added that the mausoleum, located in her dad's hometown, Indiana, is where he would like all of the Mellencamp "top five" children — aka Teddi and her four siblings — to be buried.