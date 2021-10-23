The Emperor Stays in the Shadows in ‘Dune,’ but That Could Change in the Second Film

Who is the Emperor in Dune ? We know Shaddam IV of House Corrino holds the hereditary title of Padishah Emperor, ruler of the Imperium, in the new Warner Bros. film — now playing in theaters and on HBO Max — but we never actually see the guy on screen, as Screen Rant reports.

The film roughly covers the first half of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel of the same name, telling a story set in a feudal society in the far future. In the Imperium, the known universe of the story, the desert planet Arrakis is highly prized for its valuable supply of a life-extended drug dubbed “spice.”

And though the Emperor stays off-screen in the Denis Villeneuve film, we see his influence throughout the story, as he spurs a conflict between House Atreides and House Harkonnen.

Spoilers ahead!