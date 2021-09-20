Some Pretty Big Stars Were Left out of the 2021 Emmys Memoriam — Here's Who They Are

Every year, the Emmy Awards includes a segment where they pay tribute to the famous faces whose lives were lost since the last show, and it's always one of the most heartfelt moments of the evening. Many of the names listed in the 2021 edition of the memorial changed the face of television and will remain emblematic of their era for generations to come.

With that being said, not every star who passed away within the last year was mentioned at the 2021 Emmys, and it's not really clear why. So, who exactly was left out of this year's Emmys In Memoriam? Keep reading to find out.

Who was left out of the 2021 Emmys In Memoriam tribute? A handful of big names didn't make the cut.

Although the 2021 edition of the Emmys included mentions of some huge stars that passed away in the last year such as Michael K. Williams and Norm Macdonald, the tribute wasn't exactly as thorough as some fans would've hoped for. Indeed, Emmy organizers for one reason or another omitted the names of some famous faces from the on-air segment with no real reasoning for doing so.

First, Emmy winner Michael Constantine, who starred in the cult classic television show Room 222 as well as the hit film My Big Fat Greek Wedding, was not included in the memorial tribute in this year's show. Michael passed away on Aug. 31, 2021, at 94 years old and spent the majority of his adult life working within the television and film industries. He won his first Emmy in 1970 and was nominated for a second in 1971.

Beyond Michael, a handful of other notable television stars were omitted as well. One of these stars was Charlie's Angels and The ’70s Show mainstay Tanya Roberts, who died at 65 years old on Jan. 4, 2021, from kidney and liver failure. Tanya's death was accompanied by a bit of confusion at the time as fans weren't entirely sure initially if the news of her passing was accurate, but it was soon after confirmed by those closest to her.

our Reading PA’s own Michael Constantine who won an Emmy for “Room 222”, failed to be in the “In Memoriam” segment. What a letdown for us! #Emmys2021 — Nichole Clay (@templeclay) September 20, 2021

Other individuals who weren't mentioned included legendary director Richard Donner, who died on July 5, 2021, from cardiopulmonary failure with atherosclerosis as an underlying cause. Richard helmed some of the most financially successful films of the new Hollywood era, including Lethal Weapon, The Goonies, and Superman.

Famed writer Larry McMurtry, who authored the Pulitzer Prize-winning book Lonesome Dove, which became the basis for the Emmy-winning 1989 miniseries of the same name, was also omitted. He as an individual was nominated for an Emmy in 1988 for his work on The Murder of Mary Phagan. The author passed away on Mar. 25, 2021, at 84 years old from heart failure.

Some fans were quick to note that late rapper and on-and-off actor DMX was also not mentioned in the 2021 Emmys In Memoriam segment. Aside from his prestigious music career, DMX, who died from a cocaine-induced heart attack on Apr. 9, 2021, at 50 years old, held roles on the likes of South Park, Fresh off the Boat, and Eve.

They left one out … RIP DMX 💔 #emmys pic.twitter.com/CapgifpIB6 — Ashh Rivera (@_ashhr_) September 20, 2021

Veteran actor Michael Nader was also left out of the tribute despite being a huge face on daytime television during the later part of the 20th century. Michael passed away on Aug. 23, 2021, at 76 years old from an undisclosed type of cancer. He was well-known for his role in the hit ’80s soap opera Dynasty as well as a decade-long stint on All My Children.

Alongside Michael, fellow daytime television star Jay Pickett, who died on July 30, 2021, at 60 years old, wasn't mentioned either. Jay's career included notable roles on hit shows such as General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Port Charles.