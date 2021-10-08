Jay Can't See the Ghosts in CBS's Latest Sitcom — So How Come Sam Can?

The spirits of the Woodstone Manor all belong to different historical periods. Thorfinn has been around since the 1000s. Meanwhile, Trevor (Asher Grodman) embodies the endlessly greedy Wall Street traders who only entered into popular consciousness in the past few decades.

Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) is a Native American with a deep-seated dislike for a colonialist dandy named Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones) and getting walked through (a real problem if you have flesh-and-blood roommates).

Before landing Thorfinn's role in the Ghosts, Devan Long appeared in TV shows like Doom Patrol, The Rookie, and The Magicians. Roman Zaragoza played Leigh Green in Stumptown and Miles in Austin & Ally, while Danielle Pinnock starred in Young Sheldon and This Is Us.

Rose McIver skyrocketed to fame with movies like The Lovely Bones and TV shows like iZombie. Meanwhile, Utkarsh Ambudkar appeared in The Mindy Project and many others.