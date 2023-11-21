Home > Entertainment Why Did Boris Sanchez Shave His Head? CNN Viewers Are Distracted by the Change CNN viewers notice a big change to the appearance of anchor Boris Sanchez. It appears he shaved his head. What is going on? Here's what we know. By Melissa Willets Nov. 21 2023, Published 11:32 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/Boris Sanchez

It was during a very serious conversation on Nov. 20, 2023, about the shakeup at OpenAI with Kara Swisher on CNN that viewers were distracted by something else entirely. It seems that Boris Sanchez shaved his head. And fans need to know why. Here's what we know.

So, why did Boris Sanchez shave his head? Viewers want answers.

Take a look at Boris Sanchez's social media, or his profile photo on his CNN bio online. That's the anchor with hair. Now, take a look at his appearance on the news Nov. 20, 2023. Um, notice something different? He shaved his head, which left viewers perplexed.

As one viewer tweeted, "Boris did you shave your head — or were you bald all along and just covering it?! So curious!!" Luckily the person added, "You look great either way."

"Nearly died when I saw you with no hair and now a beard. What the hell?" another X user commented. "Boris, your viewers want to know what happened to your hair. It's a nice look that fits you well. Is it here to stay or a temporary change?" yet another viewer said.

"I think the issue was misalignment between his vision and theirs, and that he wasn't fully forthcoming about that." @karaswisher joins @Boris_Sanchez & @MarquardtA to break down the latest on the turmoil inside OpenAI. pic.twitter.com/WEK97sE9Sr — CNN News Central (@NewsCentralCNN) November 20, 2023

At time of writing, the newsman hadn't opened up about his decision to go with a cue ball on top and grow in his beard. He did tease the change up on his Instagram Story, asking viewers if it was his tie that was different. Meanwhile, it seems that many viewers are in favor of the new look.

Viewers pay close attention to Boris Sanchez's appearance.

The CNN staple often shares posts to his Instagram that give viewers insight into his personal life. And, well, some of those photos feature the anchor shirtless, which fans aren't exactly mad at. Needless to say, Boris seems to be OK with comments about how he looks, with an example of one opinion being, "Such an attractive man."

Now, viewers are sounding off about how the new shaved head look enhances Boris's already impressive appearance. "What is going on with Boris Sanchez? He is already very hot. But he shaved his head and grew a beard. He has knocked hot into the next level," one fan observed.

Hopefully folks will still take Boris's reporting seriously. That is, if they aren't too busy taking to social media to fall all over themselves about how incredibly good-looking the anchor is.

@Boris_Sanchez WOW... how could a guy look any better. Boris shaved his head..... — Jeffrey Bals (@jeffrey_bals) November 20, 2023

Despite the attention on his physical appearance, Boris clearly takes his job at CNN very seriously. In an April 2023 interview with Forbes, he said about his role at the network, “This is personal. When my family came to the United States [from Cuba], and landed in Miami, the day that I turned 3, that idea that democracy is something worth fighting for that it is something you must protect, that it is worthy of sacrifice, has always stuck with me."