Carrie Underwood’s a Capella Performance at Trump’s Inauguration Wasn’t Planned
The "Before He Cheats" singer enlisted the inauguration's crowd to "help me out" during her impromptu performance,
Singer Carrie Underwood proved on Monday, Jan. 20 during President Donald Trump's inauguration that she's nothing if not professional as she sang a capella during the event.
While inaugurations before Trump's have included singers of Carrie's caliber, Monday's event was rare and caused the American Idol winner to lean on the other guests at the inauguration.
Here's the scoop.
Why did Carrie Underwood sing acapella at President Trump's inauguration?
Carrie's inauguration performance happened at the U.S. Capitol after Trump was sworn in. As the president, his administration, and former President Joe Biden's administration gathered for the performance, Carrie took center stage in the room and sang an a capella version of "America, the Beautiful." Before her performance, she asked the audience, which included the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, to "help [her] out."
The crowd eventually stepped in as Carrie led them in the song. After her performance, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie commented on the incident and explained that the a capella performance wasn't planned (via New York Post).
“We just have to mention an unplanned part of the ceremony that took place a few moments ago," Savannah told viewers. "There was a pause right before Carrie Underwood was meant to sing. It seems as though there was some kind of problem with the accompaniment of the band that was supposed to play along with her."
"So yes, spontaneously she sang a cappella with a few scattered voices," she added.
Carrie's impromptu a capella performance was just one of many at Trump's inauguration. The president also tapped singers Lee Greenwood, Christopher Macchio, the Village People, and Billy Ray Cyrus. Carrie sparked critiques from fans for agreeing to perform at the inauguration, which she announced a week before the event.
"I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future," she said in a statement.