Carrie Underwood’s a Capella Performance at Trump’s Inauguration Wasn’t Planned The "Before He Cheats" singer enlisted the inauguration's crowd to "help me out" during her impromptu performance, By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 21 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer Carrie Underwood proved on Monday, Jan. 20 during President Donald Trump's inauguration that she's nothing if not professional as she sang a capella during the event.

Article continues below advertisement

While inaugurations before Trump's have included singers of Carrie's caliber, Monday's event was rare and caused the American Idol winner to lean on the other guests at the inauguration. Here's the scoop.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Carrie Underwood sing acapella at President Trump's inauguration?

Carrie's inauguration performance happened at the U.S. Capitol after Trump was sworn in. As the president, his administration, and former President Joe Biden's administration gathered for the performance, Carrie took center stage in the room and sang an a capella version of "America, the Beautiful." Before her performance, she asked the audience, which included the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, to "help [her] out."

The crowd eventually stepped in as Carrie led them in the song. After her performance, Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie commented on the incident and explained that the a capella performance wasn't planned (via New York Post).

Article continues below advertisement

“We just have to mention an unplanned part of the ceremony that took place a few moments ago," Savannah told viewers. "There was a pause right before Carrie Underwood was meant to sing. It seems as though there was some kind of problem with the accompaniment of the band that was supposed to play along with her." "So yes, spontaneously she sang a cappella with a few scattered voices," she added.