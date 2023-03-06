Home > Television > The Good Doctor Source: ABC Chuku Modu Returns to 'The Good Doctor' — Why Did He Leave in the First Place? By Katherine Stinson Mar. 6 2023, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

It's pretty standard for cast members to come and go on long-running series like ABC's The Good Doctor. However, it's rarer when cast members actually return to said series, years after their initial departure. Naturally, fans of The Good Doctor were shocked when Dr. Jared (Chuku Modu) appeared in the promo for The Good Doctor Season 6, Episode 14. After all, Chuku departed the series at the beginning of The Good Doctor Season 2!

So why did Chuku leave The Good Doctor in the first place? What was the reason for his return? Will it be a one-episode appearance? Here's what we know.

Why did Chuku Modu leave 'The Good Doctor'?

Chuku departed The Good Doctor at the beginning of Season 2 after his character, Dr. Jared, left to take a job at a hospital in Denver. Prior to Dr. Jared's exit, he was fired from Bonaventure Hospital for assaulting a hospital staff member (in Dr. Jared's defense, said staff member had been harassing Dr. Claire Browne!).

Thankfully, the reason for Chuku's departure from The Good Doctor wasn't nearly as dramatic. Although Chuku never gave an official, public reason for his departure, it appears as if he simply left the series to pursue other projects, including a role in Captain Marvel and a recurring role on The 100.

Will Chuku return for multiple episodes of 'The Good Doctor' in Season 6?

A source told TV Line that Chuku's return to The Good Doctor will be a multi-episode arc for his character, Dr. Jared. Seven episodes total, to be exact! That means Dr. Jared will be a mainstay on The Good Doctor for the rest of the show's sixth season.

So what's the inciting story for Dr. Jared's return after all these years? According to the official ABC synopsis for The Good Doctor Season 6, Episode 14, "Dr. Jared Kalu makes a surprise return to San Jose’s St. Bonaventure Hospital with his billionaire patient." And that's the only information we know, prior to when the actual episode featuring Dr. Jared's return airs!

However, Dr. Shaun (Freddie Highmore) can't help but smile when Dr. Jared's billionaire client tells him that Jared referred to Dr. Shaun as one of the best surgeons around. The question is, why does Dr. Jared decide to stay in San Jose for the remainder of The Good Doctor Season 6? Does it have something to do with his billionaire client?