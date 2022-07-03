Smurf Practically Forced J to Kill Her in Season 4, Episode 12 of 'Animal Kingdom' — Why?!

In a 2019 tweet, Ellen decried the creators for failing to see past ageist stereotypes.

"Many talented women work behind the camera on Animal Kingdom. I've never been on a set with as many women behind the camera. Not even close. It's beautiful to see. But that does not diminish the erasure of the onscreen 64-year-old female lead. When will it be ok to show my face?" tweeted @EllenBarkin.

