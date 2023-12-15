Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Why Did Ginger Zee Leave 'GMA'? Don't Worry Fans — She's Just on Assignment Ginger Zee stepped away from her morning duties at 'GMA', leading to fan concern. Where is the longtime weather person? Details ahead. By Melissa Willets Dec. 15 2023, Updated 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

People who religiously wake up with Good Morning America were a bit unsettled by longtime meteorologist Ginger Zee's absence on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Where was the beloved weatherperson? Did Ginger Zee leave GMA? Would she be returning? Is she OK? Answers are ahead.

So, did Ginger Zee leave 'GMA' for good?

No, Ginger is not departing from her gig on GMA. As she shared via X, she is simply on assignment. "Next week I’ll be on assignment and off @GMA so I can bring you a story from Canada (airs in January)," Ginger tweeted. "We are hoping to see the northern lights so I figured I would will them to us with my nail art." Ginger added a photo of her weather-inspired manicure.

She soon shared photos and expressed her awe over seeing the northern lights. Meanwhile, fans expressed that they were so happy she did not leave GMA for good — despite the fact that her temporary replacement on the morning broadcast is someone else they know and love.

Indeed, weekend weather person Somara Theodore stepped in for Ginger, whose exact return date is not known at this time. It was actually Ginger who shared news that Somara was taking on this role back in March, gushing in an X post, "Can’t tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team… Somara Theodore. So happy to have you on board."

Next week I’ll be on assignment and off @GMA so I can bring you a story from Canada (airs in January). We are hoping to see the northern lights so I figured I would will them to us with my nail art 💙🙌 have you seen them? #northernlights #nailart #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/G1DpKwQ6ol — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) December 8, 2023

This isn't the first time viewers have wondered what happened to Ginger Zee.

Given her beloved status with GMA viewers, anytime Ginger is not live on air in the a.m., her fans immediately demand to know where she is. For instance, in Aug. 2023, she was forced to share via social media that she would be taking vacation time.

"Really looking forward to some time away next week. As a heads-up, last time I took a few days off everyone thought I died or left ABC etc... I am just going to take vacation and time off social. Thank goodness," she tweeted at the time. "You taking off is a glitch in the matrix," joked one commenter.

As fans know, Ginger shares two sons with her husband Ben Aaron. Adrian was born in 2015, and Miles followed in 2018. The GMA staple often shares photos of her family on her Instagram.