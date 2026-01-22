The Beckhams’s Feud With Brooklyn Beckham’s Wife, Nicola Peltz, Began With a Fashion Choice Victoria and David Beckham's firstborn son married the 'Lola' star in 2022. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 22 2026, 4:55 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In January 2026, Brooklyn Beckham spoke out about his contentious relationship with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham. The rising chef took to Instagram and declared that he had no relationship with his family and wasn’t interested in furthering one with them. “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn wrote. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

The Beckhams’ strained dynamic has been blamed on Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, though he has said his issues with his parents began before she came into his life. So, what’s the beef between Nicola and the Beckhams? Here’s the scoop.

Why do David and Victoria Beckham hate Brooklyn Beckham’s wife, Nicola Peltz?

Brooklyn’s wife’s relationship with his parents seemed to go downhill during their 2022 wedding. According to Nicole and Brooklyn’s 2022 interview with Variety, reports of tension between them happened over Nicola’s plan for her wedding dress. The actor famously didn’t wear a wedding dress designed by her fashion designer mother-in-law, instead opting for a Valentino gown. The move was perceived as a dig by the public, but Nicola explained there was no drama behind her decision.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” she said while denying there was a feud between her and Victoria. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”

Although Nicola suggested there was no bad blood between her and Victoria, according to a source obtained by People in May 2025, that’s far from the case. The source claimed that Victoria reportedly offered to design Nicola’s wedding dress, which the Lola star was excited to wear, and was shocked when her mother-in-law reportedly changed her mind at the last minute, stating the incident made Nicola look like a “spoiled brat.”

However, another source denied the claims and said the allegations were planted to make Nicola look like a “victim” against the famous couple. "As ever, the Beckhams have stayed above it all despite constant attacks through the media," the insider dished. “It’s sad as they love their son and they have all tried so hard with Nicola but it’s become impossible."

Victoria Beckham was accused of ruining her son’s wedding.

In addition to the alleged wedding dress drama, Victoria also reportedly went to great lengths to ensure her son and daughter-in-law had a memorable wedding. Brooklyn shared in his Instagram statement that the “Wannabe” singer allegedly stole Nicola and Brooklyn’s first dance moment with an awkward interruption. She reportedly ruined the dance by interjecting when the wedding’s singer, Marc Anthony, called for the newlyweds.

“My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song,” Brooklyn shared. “In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where the scheduled was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone.

"I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life," he added. "We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Brooklyn Beckham said he would “always choose” his wife.

While the Beckhams’ alleged issues with Brooklyn’s wife don’t seem to be going away, the nepo baby has proven whose team he’s on. Several months before unpacking his family’s dirty laundry, he showed how much he loves Nicola in a caption for a post he shared of them riding around on his motorcycle.