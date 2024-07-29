Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette You Can Look but You Can't Touch: Why Don't 'Bachelorette' Constants Ever Eat on Dates? Nothing says romance like a candlelit dinner, and that's a pretty standard date for 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' series. By Sheridan Singleton Published Jul. 29 2024, 6:08 p.m. ET Source: ABC Studios Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron on a 'Bachelorette' dinner date back in Season 15

Many fans of the series The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been members of Bachelor Nation for over 20 years, and the series has managed to maintain its magic throughout the years. While both series have had their hits and misses when it comes to their contestants finding true love, one thing they've always delivered is that perfect blend of camp and standard reality TV drama. The Bachelor is the OG of the franchise, and viewers have come to understand a lot about their favorite show.

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette set the standard for dating competition series and ultimately paved the way for even the silliest of dating series, like Flavor of Love. While the format has proven successful, the love matches have been less so. Of the different franchises under the Bachelor Nation umbrella, Bachelor in Paradise has actually had the most success. One thing that does not change in the franchises is one odd detail: Why don't the contestants of The Bachelor and Bachelorette eat their food?

Source: ABC Studios Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko on 'The Bachelorette' Season 20

Why don't the contestants on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' ever eat the food that's given to them on their dates?

Nothing says romance like a candlelit dinner, and that's a pretty standard date for The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Over the years, however, fans have noticed one glaring detail: the contestants never eat. As scenes of them on their date are filmed, the dating duo may have heart-to-hearts while drinking a glass of champagne, but their food remains untouched. Bon Appetit shared an "In Memoriam" at the end of Rachel Lindsay's season, mourning the loss of delicious-looking food being wasted.

Source: ABC Studios 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner and Joan Vassos

According to series producers and former contestants, the primary reasons they aren't actually allowed to eat their date food is for practical reasons. Eating isn't a particularly pretty thing to watch, and with a show that wants everyone to look as beautiful as possible, they felt it'd be best to focus on the interactions during the date. There is also the fact that they have to remain mic'd, meaning that every crunch, slurp, and swallow could be easily picked up on their mics.

Source: ABC Studios Kelsey Weier is sprayed in the face while attempting to chug a bottle of champagne during a date on 'The Bachelor' Season 20

A two-drink maximum has always been the rule, but that didn't stop messy situations during some seasons of the franchise.