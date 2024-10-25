Home > Gaming > PlayStation Why Is Woods in a Wheelchair in 'Black Ops 6'? Uncover the Storyline Twist "We got intel there might be key information here to finally reveal that mole we’ve been hunting," Master Sergeant Frank Woods orders the players. By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 25 2024, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@BlackOpsAmazing

Fans of the Call of Duty franchise are buzzing with questions about why Master Sergeant Frank Woods appears in a wheelchair in Black Ops 6. This new portrayal has taken longtime PlayStation players by surprise, sparking curiosity about what could have happened to the legendary soldier. Gamers, however, were equally excited by the iconic character's return.

Known for his resilience and gritty combat style, this storyline twist adds depth and mystery to Master Sergeant Woods's role. What exactly led to his current state? More importantly, how do gamers feel about it? Let’s take a closer look at the storyline and gamer theories.

His past battles explain why Woods is in a wheelchair in 'Black Ops 6.'

Throughout the Black Ops series, Master Sergeant Woods has faced an array of brutal missions and life-threatening injuries that have tested his strength and perseverance. As a battle-hardened character, he has been captured, tortured, and injured multiple times. These attacks pushed him to both his physical and mental limits. Per Treyarch, he first joined CIA operatives Alex Mason and Joseph Bowman on April 17th, 1961.

In Black Ops 6, it appears as if years of grueling warfare has finally caught up to Master Sergeant Woods. Some speculate placing him in a wheelchair may be a shift in the narrative of the game by showcasing that even the toughest soldiers are not completely invincible.

His current condition could be seen as a realistic portrayal of the toll combat takes on soldiers, providing an authentic layer to this iconic character. By presenting him in a wheelchair, the game developers may be offering a tribute to the sacrifices and injuries that many real-life veterans endure. Many believe this twist adds depth to the character that will only make Call of Duty fans love him more.

The storyline creates buzz as fans propose theories on the wheelchair.

When players begin to progress in Black Ops 6, subtle hints about why the character is in a wheelchair start to emerge. Some fans speculate that a specific mission in his past might be responsible for his injury. Other theories suggest that Woods might have sustained injuries in a secret mission gone wrong. Could the answer be revealed via a flashback or hidden in-game documents?

Per GamingIntel.com, the key to learning why the character is in a wheelchair is paying attention to the details. Turns out, it appears as if Black Ops 6 takes place from 1990 to 1991. This sets the storyline up to take place during the Gulf War.

For those familiar with the entire Call of Duty franchise, this means Black Op 6 will follow closely behind Black Ops 2. At the time, Master Sergeant Woods was shot in both of his knees by Raul Menendez. The belief is the character is in a wheelchair following that particular attack.