Why Was Famous 'Harry Potter' Star Emma Watson Banned From Driving?

The entire world fell in love with Emma Watson when she appeared in the spotlight thanks to the first movie in the Harry Potter franchise. It took a decade for the performer to leave Hogwarts behind her. In the years since the massive Warner Bros. franchise came to an end, Emma has appeared in a few film roles while growing as a UN Women Goodwill ambassador. The artist found a balance between her career in entertainment and her trajectory as an activist.

While Hermione Granger loved to play by the rules, Emma Watson proved to be more rebellious than the character she played on the big screen for so long. The Mirror states that Emma has been banned from driving. The news surprised the world, considering how the actor is known for her good manners and charm. Why was Emma Watson banned from driving? Here's what we know about the unfortunate development in the life of the acclaimed Harry Potter star.

Why was Emma Watson banned from driving?

The BBC reports that Emma Watson was banned from driving for six months because she was caught speeding. She reportedly already had several past driving offenses on her record. The article states that this time, the actor was moving at 38 miles per hour in an Oxford zone that had a 30 miles per hour speed limit established.

Being forced to step away from the wheel for a while is the toughest consequence Emma will face for her actions, but the famous ambassador also had to pay £1,044 (around $1,406) at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court due to the incident.

Emma Watson reportedly didn't attend the five-minute hearing related to the case, in a move that would certainly disappoint another one of the actor's characters, Princess Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Representatives for the acclaimed performer refused to provide the BBC with any comments regarding Emma's ban from driving. Emma will eventually leave the incident in the rearview mirror, as she prepares for the future of her career.

Emma Watson's future could see her returning to the entertainment industry.

The aforementioned BBC report states that Emma Watson has been studying for a master's degree in creative writing at the University of Oxford since 2023. More than two decades after debuting as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Emma remains interested in how the entertainment industry works. The actor was also seen in the Little Women adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig, where she stepped into the role of Meg March.