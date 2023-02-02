Home > Entertainment > Star Wars Source: Respawn Entertainment Rumor Alleges Darth Maul Could Appear in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' By Anthony Jones Feb. 2 2023, Published 1:57 p.m. ET

The upcoming action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will continue the saga of Cal Kestis as he eludes and confronts the various supporters of the Empire. The game was originally set to launch on March 17, but unfortunately, developer Respawn Entertainment delayed the game to April 28, pushing the launch about six weeks.

Despite the setback, fans showered the devs with plenty of support and continue to theorize the twists they may encounter in April. One such theory is that Darth Maul may appear during Cal's journey. It's mostly a hopeful wish by fans of the Star Wars series, seeing as the highly-popular character has been a constant enigma against Jedi throughout the franchise. However, one rumor from a reputable source close to the Respawn team seemingly points at Darth Maul's arrival in the game.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

An insider claims Darth Maul will be in 'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor'

During Episode 111 of the Xbox Era Podcast, co-host and Respawn insider Nick Baker alleged Darth Maul could be in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor last year. "I had heard Darth Maul might be in it," Nick explained during the podcast.

It's unclear if that means Darth Maul will be a threat to Cal as he evades the pursuit of the Empire or if the deadly Sith will get a short cameo. Furthermore, Nick had heard about Darth Maul's supposed appearance in 2021, which may not be true anymore as the game ramps up to release. Ideally, fans should take the rumor with a grain of salt, but it wouldn't be far-fetched judging from Darth Maul's history around when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor starts.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

Darth Maul's whereabouts during 'Jedi: Survivor'

For those not in the know, Darth Maul never actually died after being sliced in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi at the end of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. The formidable Sith would eventually appear in The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels animated series and made a short cameo in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Respawn revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will happen five years after its predecessor, Jedi: Fallen Order, with the sequel sitting years after Rebels. This timeline also puts Cal's upcoming story around the same year of the Disney Plus show Obi-Wan Kenobi. Darth Maul is alive, but his exact whereabouts haven't been explained fully during this time frame.

Source: Respawn Entertainment

A working theory from ScreenRant is that during the events of Jedi: Fallen Order, Darth Maul was likely building up Crimson Dawn, an emerging and ruthless criminal syndicate. While much is currently unknown about the story of Jedi: Survivor, the game does sit within the ideal timeline to expand upon Maul's background and lead into his eventual rise and fall.