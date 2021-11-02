Could These 'You' Season 4 Fan Theories Be True – and When Is the Release Date?

The first three seasons of You on Netflix have already pushed the limits when it comes to extreme romantic behavior within a relationship. We watched Joe Goldberg fall in love with Guinevere Beck and then kill her at the end of Season 1. We watched him fall in love with Love Quinn and attempt to kill her before learning she was pregnant with his child in Season 2.

Then, in Season 3, we watched Joe actually follow through with killing Love regardless of the fact that she was the mother of his son! Since the first three seasons have already been so over the top, fans are coming up with plenty of interesting theories about what’s to come in Season 4.

Here are some 'You' Season 4 fan theories.

The most interesting possible theories for the fourth season of You are coming from dedicated fans of the show. Some believe Joe will finally be taken down because he left one too many loose ends untied; nobody will have to enter the scene in Season 4 to take Joe down because his sloppy past actions will be able to do that for him.

He left a bottle of urine at Peach’s vacation house the day he murdered her, and Love mentioned hiding bodies while refusing to tell Joe where they were buried. Could one of these things come back to bite him? It's easily possible. Another theory states that Ellie Alves will be the one to return in Season 4 in an attempt to take Joe down. Joe sees her as a little sister in need of protection, and therefore he wouldn’t want to do anything to hurt her.

Article continues below advertisement

If Ellie is the one to come along and make him stop, he might end up turning himself in out of guilt. Now that Ellie's lost her older sister Delilah, she really has nothing to lose, and it would make sense for her to seek revenge. Another theory suggests that while Joe tries his best to track down Marienne in Paris, he’s unable to ever actually find her location. In the process of searching for Marienne, he sets his sights on a new target because he’s not the type of man who can be alone forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Joe doesn’t speak French, it’s assumed that he’ll fall in love with a new young woman who's also traveled to Paris from America. A theory about Joe suffering from ghost hauntings is also making its rounds. He saw the ghost of Beck in Season 2 multiple times, and those moments filled him with extreme guilt.

Article continues below advertisement

Seeing clear ghosts of the dead is something possible for Joe due to his fragile mental state. Now that so many important people in his life have died, Season 4 might depict him being haunted by the dead to the point of losing his mind. Being followed by the ghosts of Beck, Love, Candace, Delilah, Forty, Peach, Henderson, and everyone else who’s passed away might just become his reality.

Hello, you.



For you, YOU has been renewed for Season 4! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/mIqXwvUDIl — Netflix (@netflix) October 13, 2021