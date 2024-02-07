Distractify
'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 Is Allegedly in the Works and May Feature a Trip to Disney World

Feb. 7 2024

When 1000-lb Sisters premiered in 2020 and we met Kentucky-based sisters, Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton, they were dangerously obese. As the show's title suggested, they collectively weighed 1,000 pounds.

But throughout its five-season run, we’ve watched these two women completely transform their bodies. After making changes in their diet and exercise habits, they both got the green light to get bariatric surgery which helped them lose a considerable amount of weight. And the truth of the matter is, they shed that "1000-lb sisters" label a while ago.

But while all of this was going down, the women’s personal lives were moving at lightning speed. Amy welcomed two kids and later got divorced from husband Michael Halterman in early 2023. She started dating again and got a new boyfriend later that year, but is single as of early 2024.

Meanwhile, Tammy married the late Caleb Willingham in 2022, who tragically passed away in 2023. In the tear-jerking Season 5 finale, Tammy laid him to rest. She has not yet started dating again.

So much has happened to Amy and Tammy in such little time. That said, are they up for continuing to share their lives with us on TV? Has TLC renewed 1,000-lb Sisters for Season 6? Keep scrolling for everything we know.

Will there be a Season 6 of '1,000-lb Sisters'?

Now that 1,000-lb Sisters Season 5 is over, all eyes are on TLC to give us a Season 6. As of writing, TLC has not made any public comments regarding the show's future. But we do have good reason to believe that Amy and Tammy will be back for Season 6.

A source exclusively told The U.S. Sun in early February 2024, that Tammy was spotted in Disney World and there were cameras following her, which were believed to be associated with the show.

"Tammy's whole family is getting a private VIP tour," the source told the outlet, noting how paramount this vacation is for Tammy, who previously couldn't travel in cars and on planes because of her weight.

Furthermore, a fan further confirmed Tammy was vacationing in the Disney World area that same week. She also proved that Amy was on the trip too after snapping a photo with the reality TV stars at Disney Springs.

That said, the odds for Season 6 seem pretty high. Hopefully, TLC will confirm the new season soon and give us a release date. But given the show's history, we can probably expect the new season to either premiere in fall 2024 or early 2025.

