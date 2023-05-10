Home > Television > 9-1-1 Source: Fox Is '9-1-1: Lone Star' Returning For Season 5? Here's What We Know! Fans of '9-1-1: Lone Star' are undoubtedly hoping that the show will return for Season 5. Here's everything we know about the show's future and who will be returning to the cast! By D.M. May 9 2023, Published 9:28 p.m. ET

Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star went off with a few exciting hitches. During the season, the crime fighting team tackled burning blazes, organ trafficking rings, and everything in between. Season 4 also saw the introduction of Chad Lowe as Robert Strand, the brother of Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe). Robert revealed to Owen that he was suffering from Huntington’s disease, a hereditary condition that affects motor skills and cognitive ability.

Rob recently discussed working with his younger brother for the first time, gushing over Chad’s directing abilities. “Chad Lowe is such a great director and I wish he could direct everything,” Rob told E! News. Rob also teased an explosive end to Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star. Adding, “Our season finale of lone star this is going to blow people's minds.” And while Rob is seemingly enthusiastic about the state of 9-1-1: Lone Star, some fans may be wondering if the show will return for Season 5.

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ is returning for a fifth season!

When 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered in January 2020, it was an instant success. According to TV Series Finale, Season 1 averaged 6.3 million viewers during it’s 10-episode run. In an interview with Variety, showrunner Tim Minear suggested that the show’s success is due to its relatability. “Maybe the reason it’s more successful is that it’s about things people understand — heroes, firefighters, first responders — as opposed to, I don’t know, talking souvenirs in Niagara Falls?” he said.

And now, it looks like 9-1-1: Lone Star is here to stay, as Fox has officially renewed the spinoff series for Season 5. TV Line reports that the show, which stars Rob, Brian Michael Smith, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Jim Parrack, Sierra McClain, and Rafael Silva, averages 5.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. Upon its return for Season 5, 9-1-1: Lone Star will become the network’s longest running procedural drama.

For fans anxiously awaiting the show’s return, they can take solace in knowing that the main cast members on 9-1-1: Lone Star will likely be back for Season 5.

The cast of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ have a close bond.

There has been no announcement about the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which may be a good thing. And while Season 4 saw the death of newcomer Rose Kasey, the remaining members of the 126 have formed a close bond on and off-screen. On March 23, the cast of the show joined Rob at the premiere of his Netflix comedy special Unstable. Rob – along with Brian, John Owen Lowe, Brianna Baker, Julian Works and Natacha Karam – posed for photos at the premiere, showing off their doting friendships.

