The ACE Family Has Reportedly Not Been Paying Mortgage on Their $7.5 Million Dream Home

The ACE Family Has Reportedly Not Been Paying Mortgage on Their $7.5 Million Dream HomeBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jul. 7 2021, Published 4:57 p.m. ET
There's no shortage of YouTubers and influencers becoming the subjects of major scandals. Maybe it has something to do with the fact that being an "influencer" is, at its core, a line of work that is fundamentally concerned with clout. The more drama and personal garbage you can air out on the internet, and the more you can make a caricature of actual human emotions, the better. Or maybe it has to do with the fact that putting up a front and presenting yourself as something you're not without actually having to live it is at the crux of influencer-ship.
Whatever the reason, some influencers have drama follow them wherever they go, like the ACE Family, and now people want to know what their net worth is after a series of allegations began popping up online, ones with serious financial implications for the popular YouTubing family.
What is the ACE Family's net worth?
The ACE Family is the name of a popular YouTube channel led by Austin McBroom and wife Catherine Paiz McBroom.
According to Financhill, the popular and oft-controversial YouTubers were worth a whopping $22 million as of 2020. It appears that the majority of their wealth has come from not just the monetization of their respective social media video views, but sales of personally branded merchandise, sponsorships, and ad affiliated revenue.
Is the ACE Family facing eviction? Are reports of their home being foreclosed on legitimate?
One would assume that with a huge net worth, the popular YouTubers would have to be in some dire financial straits in order to not pay off their mortgage, but when you consider the fact that they combined two mansions to form one mega $7.456 million dollar home, then yeah, making their monthly payments may prove a little difficult.
Screenshots and scans of legal documents indicating that the property hasn't had its mortgage payments or taxes paid began circulating the internet, along with what appears to be a Zillow posting of the house with its address blocked out. The massive, gorgeous home might end up being a deal for whoever has the capital to buy it out at foreclosure prices.
The ACE family is also facing some lawsuits regarding payouts at the Social Gloves event.
The TikTokers vs. YouTubers social battle (that saw several Tok-ers getting their clocks cleaned) was reportedly headed by Austin McBroom, and now the popular influencer, who won his bout against Bryce Hall via stoppage, is being sued by Subify LLC and and Ahern Rentals.
Tana Mongeau tweeted that Austin McBroom was the owner of the company that put on the event and several influencers involved in the bout are now not getting paid for their participation.
Projections for the number of buys the event would rake in were extremely generous at 500,000, but after the dust had settled and everyone walked out of the ring, it was revealed that only some 136,000 PPVs were sold.
Austin McBroom responded to Tana's tweet in a pretty visceral fashion.
Austin hasn't outwardly stated that he owns Social Gloves, but he hasn't denied it either. But some legwork has shown that the brand is owned by another company Austin McBroom owns, so yes, it's safe to assume that Austin has a significant stake in the company's success. Whether or not he has anything to do with fighter pay may be another situation entirely.
The ACE Family has been accused of conning their fans in the past, like when they launched the ACE Club fan site, which offered exclusive content to those who paid premium prices. Unfortunately, the site wasn't up to snuff and was hindered by issues that were so detrimental to the user experience that the ACE Family decided to end the service entirely.
Customers who purchased Catherine McBroom's 1212 skincare line of products also complained about either defective products or never receiving orders despite paying.
We'll be updating this article with more information as this story develops.