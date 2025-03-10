'Love Is Blind''s AD and Ollie Are Engaged — Their Relationship Timeline Explored It seems like Ollie has finally found "the one"! By Jennifer Farrington Published March 10 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It looks like congratulations are in order for a certain Love Is Blind couple — but not one that formed on the same season of the show. Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, 33, and Ollie Sutherland, 32, announced in March 2024 that they are engaged! AD appeared on Love Is Blind Season 6, which aired in February 2024. She got engaged to Clay Gravesande, but things took a turn at the altar, and they went their separate ways. As for Ollie, he was part of Love Is Blind UK Season 1, which aired in August 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

He initially proposed to Demi Brown, but their relationship ended before they could tie the knot. He later dated another contestant from the pods, Sharlotte, but that romance also fizzled out. Now, in an unexpected turn of events, AD and Ollie revealed at the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion that they are engaged! Wondering how this unexpected love story unfolded? Keep scrolling for all the juicy details of their relationship timeline.

'Love Is Blind's AD and Ollie's relationship timeline explored.

Source: Netflix

Though they were both contestants on the Love Is Blind franchise, Ollie and AD first crossed paths in Mexico in September 2024 while filming The Perfect Match Season 3, which is set to premiere in summer 2025. The two formed a strong connection on the show and credit their experiences in the Love Is Blind pods for helping them build a solid partnership.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2024: Ollie and AD are spotted at dinner together in Mexico.

Ollie and AD’s relationship first started unfolding in Mexico, where a fan spotted them deep in conversation over dinner — laughing and clearly enjoying each other’s company. Naturally, the sighting took the fan by surprise, and they couldn’t resist sharing the pair together in a TikTok for the world to see. The video was shared over 40,000 times so it's pretty clear others were just as surprised.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2024: AD and Ollie spend time together in Paris.

It looks like sparks were flying between AD and Ollie during The Perfect Match Season 3 because after their time in Mexico, the two were spotted holding hands in Paris in November 2024. A fan shared a photo, originally posted in the Love Is Blind on Netflix Reddit thread, of them casually strolling through the city. One fan summed up the surprise in the comments, writing, "It’s the fact that they live in different countries for me," since AD is from the U.S. and Ollie calls the U.K. home.

Article continues below advertisement

March 2025: AD and Ollie announce they are engaged.

It looks like all the time Ollie and AD spent together was more than worth it because they announced during the Love Is Blind Season 8 reunion that they’re engaged, complete with a clip of the big moment.