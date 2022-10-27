Alexa and Brennon's Happily Ever After Might Start With a Prenup

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind.

I’ma let y’all finish, but Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux are the most adorable couple on Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Don’t @ us.

On Wed. Oct. 26, Netflix dropped Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of the unconventional dating show, which gave us an update on how things are going for the couples post-pod.