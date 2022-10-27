Alexa and Brennon's Happily Ever After Might Start With a Prenup
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind.
I’ma let y’all finish, but Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux are the most adorable couple on Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Don’t @ us.
On Wed. Oct. 26, Netflix dropped Episodes 5, 6, and 7 of the unconventional dating show, which gave us an update on how things are going for the couples post-pod.
While SK Alagbada and Raven Ross struggle to find common ground, Colleen Reed, Matt Bolton, Zanab Jaffery, and Cole Barnett are caught up in the entanglement of the century. Not to mention Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden — whose relationship is going nowhere fast.
On the other hand, the recently released episodes reveal that things are looking up for our faves — Alexa and Brennon.
Though, viewers notice glimpses of trouble in paradise as Alexa recently proposed that Brennon sign a prenup. So, what's the deal there? Plus, what does Alexa do for a living? And what’s her net worth? Here’s what we know!
Alexa asked Brennon for a prenup in Season 3 of ‘Love Is Blind.’
In Episodes 5 through 7, Alexa and Brennon hit it off better than literally every other couple on Season 3 of Love Is Blind. For Brennon’s birthday, he takes a trip home with Alexa to meet her parents. Along with her stepmom and brothers, he is also greeted by Alexa’s dad at their luxurious home.
With some witty banter and a commitment to convert to Judaism, Brennon secures a blessing from his one-day father-in-law — which is exactly why her recent proposal to her could-be hubby comes as such a shock to viewers.
Much to our surprise, Brennon happily agrees to sign the prenuptial agreement with no problem. He tells his fiancée in the episode, "Just put whatever you want in the contract [and] I'll sign it." In exchange for his signature, Alexa promised him her unconditional love, and we’re not crying, you are.
It’s unclear if the prenup will cause a rift in their relationship down the line, but Alexa’s request isn’t totally unreasonable. After all, all but one couple from past seasons of Love Is Blind have called it quits.
It’s become abundantly clear that Alexa is the breadwinner in their relationship, so it makes sense that she would want to protect her assets in case of a divorce.
Gossip Next Door reported that Alexa is worth an estimated $700,000 as of 2022. But what does she do for a living? Read on to learn more!
What does Alexa do for a living? Details on the ‘Love Is Blind’ star’s job.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Alexa has owned an Allstate Insurance firm in Dallas, Texas since 2017. Before she took on her own agency, she earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Tel Aviv University.
You can watch Alexa and Brennon in Episodes 1 through 7 of Love Is Blind, available for streaming on Netflix now!