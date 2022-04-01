The Best April Fools' Day Pranks to Play on Your Roommate That Won't Cause a Fight

No, this isn’t a classic photo bomb, like showing up in the background of the picture. This is basically bombing your roommate with photos. What does that mean? Well, go into their room and replace all their photos with a photo of your choice.

This can be a photo of you, it can be a photoshopped photo of them, or it could even just be a picture of a random celebrity, such as Jeff Goldblum. To up the ante, put the same photo on your refrigerator, and hide random photos around the apartment.