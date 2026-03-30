Are Camila Morrone and Dua Lipa Related? Inside the Internet Twinning Allegations Let's be honest: Camila and Dua do look strikingly similar. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 30 2026, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There comes a time when fans are shocked to learn that celebrities are related. Between singer Ciara and New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter being distant cousins, and actor Yara Shahidi being the second cousin of rap legend Nas, it’s a bit crazy to think that the people you idolize also have relatives in the industry.

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That said, since some folks tend to have a striking resemblance to each other — think Mariah The Scientist and mega influencer April Buckles — it’s easy to think that they are actually related. However, both Mariah and April have set the record straight that there are no familial ties. And now, actor Camila Morrone is facing the same conversation, with fans trying to biologically link her to pop star Dua Lipa. So, are the ladies really related? Here’s what we know.

Source: MEGA

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Are Camila Morrone and Dua Lipa related?

Now that Camila’s fame is reaching new heights, thanks to her starring in Netflix’s Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, it didn't take long for fans to draw similarities between her and other A-listers. And while we have to admit that she and Dua share a resemblance to one another, it’s clear as day that she and the “Levitating” songstress are not related.

Dua is the oldest child of her parents, Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa. The family of five consists of three children: 30-year-old Dua, 24-year-old Rina, and 20-year-old Gjin, the only son. In addition, Dua is of Albanian-Kosovar ethnicity. On the flip side, Camila is of Argentinian descent. So, it’s pretty clear that these two ladies, despite the resemblance, are not related.

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Source: MEGA

Neither Camila nor Dua has spoken out about their similarities.

Although Camila and Dua are friends, the ladies have never spoken about the chatter online about their looks. Fans have shared photos of the two hanging out over the past few years and have made a point of calling out their similarities.

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“Camila Morrone and Dua Lipa could be sisters, they're so alike,” one person shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Dua Lipa and Camila Morrone have the same vibe, like they kinda look like each other physically, but vibe-wise they also match, you know,” another person shared.

Phoebe Tonkin with Dua Lipa and Camila Morrone at Dua’s Met Gala Afterparty at Virgo, NYC pic.twitter.com/h0pOibdFl0 — Phoebe Tonkin Web (@phoebetonkinweb) May 3, 2023

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Given that these two ladies share a striking resemblance to one another, we wouldn’t be surprised if we see them starring alongside each other in a film. After all, Dua first made her mark in the acting industry by starring in 2023’s Barbie.

Since then, the multihyphenate has landed a role in the spy thriller film Argylle in 2024. Now, she’s preparing to star in the comedy Peaked, which IMDb shares is a film that “follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”