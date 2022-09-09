People Think Grace Van Patten and Shailene Woodley Look Alike — Are They Related?

Shailene, who became famous for playing Amy Juergens in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, established herself as an A-lister with roles in Big Little Lies, The Mauritanian, and The Last Letter from Your Lover.

Grace started acting at age 10 with a recurring role on The Sopranos. Since then, she has landed other roles on Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Shailene’s Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman) and Hulu’s Tell Me Lies.