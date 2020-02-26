We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Bachelor
women-tell-all-1582753323673.png
Source: YouTube

Here's All of the Drama That Goes Down on the Women Tell All Special — 'Bachelor' SPOILERS

By

Peter Weber is about to narrow down his pool of contestants to the final two for his season of The Bachelor. After a tense and dramatic fantasy suite episode, we'll see the rose ceremony right before the episode goes into the Women Tell All special, where 17 women address the drama of the season.

But before those women take the stage to dish on the drama of the season, we've got all of the spoilers you need.

Kelsey and Victoria F. are the only ones put in the hot seat during the Women Tell All.

If you didn't already guess this, then sorry to break it to you, but Victoria Fuller does not get a rose after the fantasy suites. Instead, they take her right to the Women Tell All special, where she has to address her attitude and the rumors about her.

She apologizes to Peter for the way she behaved, noting that she was difficult every time that he tried to talk through things with her. But when asked about the marriages she's rumored to have broken up, she stands her ground that they're false.