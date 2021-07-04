‘Boss Baby’ Sequel ‘Family Business' Adds Familiar Faces to Star-Studded Cast

The film also ranks as yet another screen credit for young Ariana Greenblatt, whom you might have seen acting in the TV show Stuck in the Middle and the films A Bad Moms Christmas, Avengers: Infinity War, The One and Only Ivan, and In the Heights, or competing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.

Not only does Ariana voice Tabitha in the movie, she also sings “Together We Stand,” one of the songs on the Family Business soundtrack. Pretty impressive for a 13-year-old!