‘Boss Baby’ Sequel ‘Family Business' Adds Familiar Faces to Star-Studded Cast

‘Boss Baby’ Sequel ‘Family Business' Adds Familiar Faces to Star-Studded CastBy Dan Clarendon
Jul. 4 2021, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Let’s get down to Family Business! On Friday, July 2, 2021, Boss Baby: Family Business, alternately known as The Boss Baby 2, hit theaters and Peacock Premium, giving fans a sequel to the 2017 animated hit The Boss Baby.
30 Rock alum Alec Baldwin is back in the title role, joined by a Boss Baby 2 cast that’s the stuff of dreams for director Tom McGrath. “The everyday joy for me is not only watching our actors make a line hilarious or heartfelt through subtle adjustments, but the process they all share of improvisation and character creation,” Tom said in a statement in September 2020, per The Hollywood Reporter. “They are the heart and soul of the characters they bring to life.”
The ‘Boss Baby 2’ cast features James Marsden and Eva Longoria.
In the sequel, Alec reprises his role as original boss baby Ted, who’s now a hedge fund CEO, while James Marsden has replaced Tobey Maguire as the voice of Ted’s brother, Tim, who’s now a married dad. Tim’s wife is Carol, voiced by Eva Longoria, and the couple live in the suburbs with their 7-year-old Tabitha, played by Ariana Greenblatt, and baby Tina, played by Amy Sedaris.
“Tabitha, who’s at the top of her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood,” DreamWorks Animation explained in a casting announcement in September, per THR.
“When baby Tina reveals that she’s — ta-da! — a top secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong, it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.”
Jeff Goldblum voices ‘Boss Baby 2’ baddie Dr. Armstrong.
Also joining the Boss Baby franchise is Jurassic Park and Independence Day star Jeff Goldblum, who lends his voice to the villain of the Family Business sequel.
“Goldblum works his Goldblum magic here, just doing his own thing (which is basically a form of self-parody that we've all come to love) as Dr. Armstrong, the head of the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, a kid academy hatching a nefarious plot to turn adults into controllable puppets,” critic Matt Fowler wrote in an IGN review. “Again, Goldblum isn't doing anything we're not used to, but the film also noticeably perks up whenever he's yukking it up.”
Ariana Greenblatt sings ‘Boss Baby 2’ song “Together We Stand.”
The film also ranks as yet another screen credit for young Ariana Greenblatt, whom you might have seen acting in the TV show Stuck in the Middle and the films A Bad Moms Christmas, Avengers: Infinity War, The One and Only Ivan, and In the Heights, or competing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors.
Not only does Ariana voice Tabitha in the movie, she also sings “Together We Stand,” one of the songs on the Family Business soundtrack. Pretty impressive for a 13-year-old!