‘RHONY’ Fans Believe Brynn Whitfield Is at the Center of a Juicy 'Housewives' Blind Item Brynn has been on the chopping block with many 'RHONY' fans since the Season 15 finale. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 31 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

While many Bravoholics weren't sure if The Real Housewives of New York City would ever give us more than pregnancy pranks in Season 15, the season proved that good, or in this case, messy things come to those who wait. The season finale ended with Brynn Whitfield at odds all of her co-stars, many of whom were ready to share how they feel about her during the two-part Season 15 reunion.

Article continues below advertisement

During the reunion, Brynn was on the chopping block as the ladies expressed how her actions harmed them all season. They also didn't speak to her outside of filming the show, leaving her isolated throughout the taping. With Brynn seemingly on the outs with her castmates, many have wondered if she will continue with the show for much longer or if two seasons is enough. According to a blind item from a RHONY fan, the latter seems to be more of the case.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

A blind item insists that Brynn Whitfield was fired from 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

On Jan. 24, 2025, five days before the first part of the RHONY reunion aired, a blind item surfaced from Bravo fan X (formerly Twitter) account, B---hy by Bravo. In the blind item, the account user claimed that someone within the cast was let go due to harboring a "collossal secret" that had been exposed off-camera. The account holder said in the post that they heard the tea from their husband, who reportedly works for the show in some capacity.

"My hub just came home and started telling me this story about this woman," the account user wrote. "Turns out she’s on FLOP #RHONY. Besides her being broke and life is smoke and mirrors, she’s hiding this colossal secret that even I morally cant share. Bookmark this tweet! Biggest HW secret EVER! I swear!"

Article continues below advertisement

I NEED the #RHONY blind item to be revealed. — chaneleeeee (@chaneleeeee) January 29, 2025

The fan's added that the housewife they're referring to has told incessant lies and couldn't understand why she went on the show with such a massive lie in her back pocket.

Article continues below advertisement

"And let me just add I cannot believe that she is on national TV hiding a secret like this," they continued. "It is absolutely insane. She would put herself in this position. I mean, Jesus Christ I am blown away."

Brynn joined RHONY in Season 14 during Bravo's reboot of the long-running show. Though the marketing and communications professional was often praised for her bubbly charm, unfiltered cadence, and a glamorous apartment, she soon got on her castmates' bad side when several of her co-stars, including Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Jessel Taank, called her out for lying about her castmates throughout the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Bravo

'RHONY's' producers posted a casting call on Instagram ahead of the Season 15 reunion.

Fans began calling for Brynn to be fired after the Season 15 finale. Though she had been beefing with most of the cast by this time, her and Ubah's fight was the last straw for most of the cast. During the finale, Brynn told the ladies that Ubah accused her of possibly sleeping with someone to get her job knowing she had been sexually assaulted, something that Ubah profusely denied on the show. Brynn later said that, after remembering their conversation, she didn't think Ubah "clocked" what she was saying.

Article continues below advertisement

Brynn's blind item came after the company behind the show, Shed Casting, announced via Instagram on Jan. 28, 2025 that they were casting for Season 16. However, the announcement didn't mention if they Shed was looking to add a new cast member or replace an existing one, so there's still hope for Brynn lovers.

Article continues below advertisement

The Bravo star, for her part, hasn't shared if she's leaving the show or not. While discussing the drama from the finale to Rolling Stone, she said that the choice was ultimately Bravo's.