You Can Only Get One Phoenix in 'Hogwarts Legacy' – What to Know About These Rare Creatures By Jon Bitner Apr. 5 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title.

When you’re not out saving the world, Hogwarts Legacy gives you plenty of ways to spend your time. One of the most popular activities is animal taming, which allows you to fill your Vivarium with magical creatures and load up on rare resources. The Phoenix is one of the most elusive creatures in Hogwarts Legacy, and many players would be happy to add as many as possible to their collection. But can you get more than one Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy? Here’s everything you need to know.

Can you get more than one Phoenix in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?

Unfortunately, you cannot get more than one Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy. You’ll be able to earn your one (and only) Phoenix after completing the Phoenix Rising quest – and once you wrap up this mission, you won’t see any more Phoenixes roaming about in the wild.

Since you can’t own more than one Phoenix, this also means you can’t breed them. You can, however, collect Phoenix Feathers that your lone animal drops, which can be used to upgrade your gadgets with the Enchanted Loom or sold at Ollivander’s for a bit of gold.

It’s a bit of a bummer that you can’t put together a thriving Phoenix farm with dozens of the birds flocking about, but at least you can add one to your Vivarium and make use of its valuable Phoenix Feathers.

How to get a Phoenix in 'Hogwarts Legacy'.

Still hunting for a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy? It’ll take a bit of time, but acquiring the gorgeous bird isn’t too challenging. Here’s how to get a Phoenix in Hogwarts Legacy.

My Hufflepuff Lukas Nyström admires his Phoenix. #HogwartsLegacy pic.twitter.com/O7uyIPI28X — Scott Worboys (@Scott_Worboys) April 3, 2023

You’ll first need to unlock the Room of Requirement and meet Deek.

With that done, continue through Deek’s questline until you reach the Phoenix Rising quest.

This quest will walk you through all the steps required to catch a Phoenix. This involves heading to Phoenix Mountain Cave and fending off a few poachers.

Don’t spend any extra time hunting for a second Phoenix after nabbing the first, as only one can be found in this location.

Once you’ve acquired this Phoenix, you won’t stumble upon another throughout all of Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to treat your beast kindly, and if you feed and brush it regularly, you’ll be rewarded with tons of valuable resources that can be used for crafting or sold for tons of coins. You’ll need to sink quite a few hours into Hogwarts Legacy before you can add a Phoenix to your Vivarium, but no doubt it’s worth the effort. Hogwarts Legacy is now available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.