Carrie Bradshaw Will Forever Live on Through Her Cringiest 'SATC' and 'AJLT' Moments I couldn't help but wonder, would Carrie ever stop being cringe?

After 27 years, six seasons of Sex and the City, two movies, and a three-season spinoff, And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker is officially done playing her iconic character, Carrie Bradshaw. As the franchise's star, Carrie took us along for all of the lessons she learned in New York City.

While on the ride with her, we laughed, we cried, and we also questioned her morals. Carrie has always been my favorite to watch among Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and Samantha (Kim Cattrall), but even I can admit she's had plenty of cringe moments. As we say goodbye to her and her stunning shoe collection, we're looking back on some of Carrie's cringiest moments, though it's still all love over here!

7. The time Carrie Bradshaw obsessed about farting in Big's bed in Season 1 of 'Sex and the City.'

Carrie was introduced to us as a fun-loving, totally in-control single woman, but that all went out the window when she met John "Mr. Big" Preston (Chris Noth). Big made her question pretty much everything, including her confidence in the bedroom. While some of her insecurities were relatable, I will NEVER forgive her for how she reacted in Season 1's episode, "The Drought."

just remembered there’s an entire SATC episode that revolves around Carrie thinking a fart could ruin a relationship and that’s the tweet — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) August 16, 2019

In the episode, Carrie literally turns an embarrassing moment into a crash course in just how cringe she can be. After she passed gas in Big's bed, she spent the rest of the episode obsessing over if she may have ruined her and Big's blossoming romance. Carrie gets so insufferable that she accidentally punches him in the same episode. Fortunately for her, it was only the beginning of their relationship's ups and downs.

6. Carrie Bradshaw's "booth b-word" comment is a 'SATC' memory we can never forget.

You know those jokes that should never be repeated? Our girl Carrie has NEVER met one of those! In Season 3, during her new relationship with the other "great love," Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), they joked about her being his "booth b---h." While the playful banter between Carrie and Aidan was admittedly hot, what wasn't so hot was when she repeated it in front of Mr. Big and his new wife at the time, Natasha (Bridget Moynahan). Carrie would go on to have more cringe run-ins with Natasha, but calling herself a "booth b---h" during their first meetup post-nuptials was the cringiest.

5. Her Blaccent from 'SATC' Season 3 is beyond cringe.

Carrie's style and confidence allowed her to get away with a lot on SATC and AJLT. But one cringey moment we can't overlook was in Season 3 during Samantha's rooftop party. During the event, Samantha, who already had two or three problematic run-ins with the transgender sex workers who work in her neighborhood, tried to make peace by hosting them at her place.

The party showed the women asking Carrie to "give us a twirl," prompting her to speak in an accent we've certifiably had never heard from her before, sprouting lines such as, "you talking to me?" in a thick "urban" (AAVE-adjacent) New Yorker accent. The episode is still something fans are cringing over on Reddit and social media.

4. Inviting Big to her and Aidan's cabin getaway

This moment from Season 4 was cringe for multiple reasons. First, Carrie, who had previously not been that excited about Aidan whisking her away to his Suffern, NY cabin, invited the ex she cheated on him with to their home away from home so he could whine about his new boo. Then, Carrie allows a wine-drunk Big to stay the night, resulting in an inevitable fight with Aidan. Thankfully, the two bonded over breakfast, Aidan relating to Big's "she can reach me, but I can never get her," struggles.

3. Carrie's issues with technology was cringe... and embarrassing to writers everywhere.

As a writer deeply inspired by Carrie's fictional freelance career, I found myself frequently frustrated by her lack of knowledge about technology. During SATC, both movies, and even AJLT, we saw how much she struggled with anything other than Microsoft Word (presumably). Perhaps the cringiest moment was when she created an email for the first time in her life just to talk to a boy (Aidan). Did I mention Carrie had to be reassured by her BFF Miranda that Aidan couldn't see her from his computer screen? Like girl, bye!

2. "My very own Louis Vuitton?"

While most SATC fans love to forget the movies ever happened, they were real, and you and I were both there to witness them. The only way I can justify them is if In the first filmCarrie managed to lay the cringe on thick when she hired an assistant, Louise, played by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. After discovering Louise rents designer bags, Carrie bought her a Louis Vuitton for Christmas. The gesture was sweet, but the rollout was quite cringeworthy.

Now, anyone who has seen the scene between them will argue it was actually Louise's reaction to the bag, "My very own Louis Vuitton??" was the cringeworthy moment. However, I would argue Carrie is still cringe for making the moment happen. I mean you've seen the bag, right? Despite the secondhand embarrassment, J-Hud herself told Distractify she doesn't mind the scene; Louise's excitement was "for the love of fashion." And who am I to argue with the queen?

1. 'And Just Like That' showed Carrie only got cringier with age...and you gotta love her for it.

Carrie had many chances to redeem herself on And Just Like That, and for the most part, she did. AJLT Carrie was more laid-back and wise, though being cringe rarely fades away. From her wearing a lehenga to a Diwali (when it's actually a sari) to Seema (Sarita Choudry)'s Indian party to walking in heels around her house just for funsies, Carrie proved she still has some growing to do in the second phase of her life.

