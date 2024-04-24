Home > Viral News > Influencers Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Connor Franta and Daniel Preda Drama Daniel went on to gripe, "But then I realized that he’s the most boring person I’ve ever met." By Melissa Willets Apr. 24 2024, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Influencer Joey Graceffa wasn't shying away from a touchy subject when he interviewed his ex, Daniel Preda, on his popular YouTube segment, "Spill or Spew."

But upon questioning Daniel about who he was most jealous of during their relationship, a name got dropped and drama got stirred up, to put things mildly. Read on to hear all about the Connor Franta and Daniel Preda drama!



So, what is the Connor Franta and Daniel Preda drama all about anyway?

In the segment everyone is talking about, Joey gets right to the uncomfortable question of who Daniel felt jealous of when they dated. Daniel admits it was another YouTube personality, prompting Joey to ask for a name.

"Connor Franta," Daniel finally says. Per the Pink News, Joey and Connor were friends while Daniel was dating the YouTuber. They also worked on content together.

There was more to the drama than just a name, however. Daniel went on to gripe, "But then I realized that he’s the most boring person I’ve ever met." At that point, Joey said, "You don't need to be mean to Mr. Franta." "I'm not being mean," Daniel insisted in the cringey exchange.

Daniel instead insisted, "I’m being honest." But he wasn't done throwing shade at his ex's friend. Nope. Not even close. This is when the conversation got even more vicious.

Daniel's last word on Connor: "Anyway, nobody cares about him anymore.” And while the exes moved on to other topics, Connor did not, and posted a response to his TikTok.

Connor Franta says Daniel Preda is only known as Joey Graceffa's ex.

In his short response regarding Daniel's accusation that he is "boring," and that no one cares about him, Connor addressed Joey's ex, saying, “Legend has it that you are still jealous of me Daniel. You have been subtweeting me. My name has been in your mouth and on your mind for years."

“You’re obsessed with me. I don’t know why. I don’t think about you. The internet doesn’t think about you," Connor went on to claim. Connor went on to shame Daniel, "You are categorized as one thing: Joey Graceffa’s ex-boyfriend."

Finally, Connor one-upped Daniel in the insults department, snarking, "Leave me alone. If my crime is being boring, your crime is being nothing." Meanwhile, Daniel wasn't backing down from his statements even after being taken down a notch.

@misterpreda wait….@Joey Graceffa are you SURE you’re not on the spectrum? 🤔 played a fun round of SPILL or SPEW and did not hold back 🫶🏼 link in bio for all the tea ♬ original sound - misterpreda

Daniel Preda sticks to his guns after the drama with Connor Franta.

Taking to the comments section of his own TikTok post featuring some of the content from the YouTube segment, Daniel defended himself against critics who were on Connor's side.

"I'm here to entertain," he insisted after a commenter called his statements about Connor "unnecessary and rude." But commenter after commenter weighed in that Connor "ate" with his response.