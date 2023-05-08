Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift Source: Getty Images Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift's Friendship Has Been Called Into Question for Years Taylor Swift and 'Glee's' Dianna Agron have a long friendship history — and have been the subject of rumors. Here's the scoop on their relationship. By Anna Garrison May 8 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

However, in some cases, these friendships have sparked romantic rumors, especially within certain Swiftie circles. One of Swifties' most widely discussed relationships is the friendship between Glee alum Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift. Keep reading for everything you need to know about their friendship, plus what Dianna Agron said about rumors the pair dated.

Source: Getty Images

Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift's friendship began in 2012.

As Taylor Swift is the Queen of Easter Eggs in her music, fans first noticed her shoutout to Dianna in the liner notes of the "Red" album for the song "22," which read, "ASHLEY DIANNA CLAIRE SELENA," per Taste of Country. According to Page Six, the pair were spotted out and about numerous times throughout 2011 and 2012, which is why the speculation about their friendship sparked in the first place.

In a May 2023 interview with Rolling Stone, Dianna addressed rumors that she was the inspiration behind the song "22" over a decade after its initial release, saying: "Me? Oh, if only! That's more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song. But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!"

Throw🔙| 11 years ago, Taylor Swift posted this on Instagram.



—“The most magical night at dianna agron’s circus themed birthday party!”#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/mjx3MXsb63 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) April 29, 2023

Some fans speculated Dianna Agron and Taylor Swift were in a romantic relationship.

A subset of Taylor Swift fans known as "Gaylors" have openly theorized about Taylor's sexuality for many years, even going as far as to insist she dated several women secretly, including her once-friend Karlie Kloss. One of those "secret" women was long speculated to be Dianna Agron, primarily upon the release of Taylor's album "1989."

One of the album's bonus tracks is called "Wonderland" and refers to a person with green eyes with whom Taylor was in a tumultuous relationship. "Gaylors" speculated the song was about Dianna because of her green eyes and an Alice in Wonderland tattoo Dianna allegedly had removed shortly after the song's release.

Taylor played wonderland so here's your reminder that it's about Dianna Agron 🫶 (who literally removed her Alice in wonderland tattoo after the song came out💀💃) pic.twitter.com/W9P65z32Is — 🏹Ryan🌼(TV)• SPEAK NOW TV OUT JULY 7TH💜 (@makeupfakelove) April 22, 2023