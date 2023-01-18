Home > Television Source: Getty Images Where Is the ‘Glee’ Cast Now Amid the Tell-All Doc, 'The Price of Glee'? By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 17 2023, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Content warning: This article references substance abuse and child sexual abuse. On May 19, 2009, Fox debuted a new show about the high school underdogs — the Glee Club. For six years, Glee gave young music lovers characters who looked and acted like them, highlighting people and relationships that hadn't had much (if any) representation on network TV before that. Glee aired its final episode, “Dreams Come True,” on March 20, 2015. Although New Directions is no more, many of the surviving cast members have managed to stay in the limelight, while others have stepped away from the public eye. Keep scrolling to find out what the Glee cast is up to now.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele was a Broadway darling before she booked her starring role as Rachel Berry on Glee. After the show ended in 2015, Lea continued acting in shows like Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens and ABC sitcom The Mayor. She also worked on her music, releasing four studio albums between 2014 and 2021.

For years following the show, Lea has also made headlines for her alleged bad behavior, notably on the Glee set. In 2020, several cast members, including Samantha Ware, accused Lea Michele of making racist and derogatory remarks about them while working together. While Lea Michele has apologized for her alleged behavior, the new documentary The Price of Glee has continued to shine a light on the claims. Some of the people featured in the doc have labeled her a diva and a narcissist. Outside of her professional life, Lea became a mom. On Aug. 20, 2020, Lea gave birth to her and her husband’s first child, Ever Leo Reich. Two years later, she booked her dream role as Fannie Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl.

Matthew Morrison

Matthew Morrison made his rounds around Broadway before playing Mr. Will Schuster on Glee. Since ending his time as the Glee Club’s leader and voice of reason, the actor and dancer has appeared in movies and made guest appearances on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and American Horror Story. Matthew put his dancing skills to work once again when he signed on as a judge on So You Think You Can Dance in May 2022, though he was later fired for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a female contestant. When he’s not working, Matthew can be found spending time with his wife, Renee Puente, and their two children, Revel James Makai and Phoenix Monroe.

Amber Riley

Amber Riley’s breakout role was as Mercedes Jones on Glee, but it certainly wouldn’t be the singer's last time on the small screen. After Glee, Amber appeared in live television productions of The Wiz and The Little Mermaid. She even nabbed the coveted role of Effie White in the London production of Dreamgirls. Amber has also dominated reality TV by winning two celebrity competition shows: Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer. With all of the updates to her resume, it’s understandable why Amber no longer wants fans to call her Mercedes. In addition to flaunting her vocal assets, the actor, who ended her engagement to DeSean Black in 2022, also enjoys flexing her style and fitness routines on Instagram.

Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer played everyone’s favorite musical theatre and fashion stan, Kurt Hummel. When Glee wrapped, Chris focused on his No. 1 New York Times Bestselling book series, The Land of Stories. He also posts Instagram photos of himself with his fellow Glee cast members, as well as his longtime partner, producer Will Sherrod.

Dianna Agron

As Quinn Fabray, Dianna Agron played McKinley High’s star cheerleader who had a few secrets, including a teen pregnancy. However, her post-Glee roles have been slightly darker, as she has starred in indie films like The Laureate, As They Made Us, and Acidman. In 2016, Dianna married Mumford & Sons guitarist Winston Marshall, but they divorced in 2020. Since then, she's been linked to Bradley Cooper and Belgian painter Harold Ancart.

Chord Overstreet

Who can forget when Chord Overstreet and his blonde, shaggy hair stepped into the Glee Club in Season 2 as Sam Evans. Chord stayed on the show from Seasons 2-6 and has since appeared in Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!, and The Bold Type. Chord also starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the Netflix rom-com Falling for Christmas in December 2022. The actor hasn’t stopped singing, though, and continues working on music independently. Chord even created several music videos with his model girlfriend, Camelia Somers.

Heather Morris

Heather Morris was the “other” Britney Spears on Glee — Brittney S. Pierce. Since the show ended, she has appeared on Dancing With the Stars and in films like Psycho Wedding Crasher, LA LA Living, and Fake Santa. Fans can also find Heather on Instagram, where she updates her followers on moments with her husband, Taylor Hubbell, and their sons, Elijah (9) and Owen (almost 7).

Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale played Artie Abrams on Glee. These days, he does more behind-the-scenes work. He co-hosts a Glee recap podcast with his best friend and former co-star, Jenna Ushkowitz, and is also the voice of Ross on the children’s series The Alphabeatz. However, Kevin occasionally pops out in front of the screen. In 2022, Kevin flaunted his drag alter-ego “Chic-Li-Fay” on Season 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. His personal life is also seemingly doing great. After coming out as gay in 2018, it was revealed that he had been with his partner, actor Austin P. McKenzie, since 2016. The pair are still together today.

Jenna Ushkowitz

Jenna Ushkowitz was Artie’s crush on Glee and appeared on the show throughout its entire run. Since then, Jenna hasn’t been on TV much, but she routinely appears on Broadway in addition to her and Kevin’s podcast. After starring in Broadway shows like Waitress and The King and I, Jenna began producing her own projects such as the revival of Once on This Island, which won Jenna her first Tony Award in 2018. In July 2021, Jenna wed David Stanley, while Kevin McHale served as her "man of honor." The following June, she gave birth to her and David's first child, a daughter named Emma.

Darren Criss

Darren Criss made Glee fans swoon when he first appeared as the Dalton Academy Warblers’ leading man in Season 2 of the series. Eventually, he showed that he only had eyes for Kurt, and viewers couldn't help but ship the couple that became known as #Klaine. Since Glee ended, Darren has continued acting. In 2019, he won a Golden Globe Award for portraying Gianni Versace’s killer, Andrew Cunanan, in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story. He's also lent his voice to a number of animated films and TV shows. In 2019, he married his longtime girlfriend, Mia Swier. The couple's first child, a daughter named Bluesy Belle, was born in April 2022.

Jane Lynch

No one hated the Glee Club more than McKinley’s resident grinch, coach Sue Sylvester, played by the iconic Jane Lynch. Still, she kept us laughing until Glee wrapped. After the series came to an end, Jane went on to numerous other acting and hosting gigs. She has guest starred on acclaimed series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, and most recently lent her voice to Mindy Kaling's Velma series. She's also hosted the game shows Hollywood Game Night and The Weakest Link. In 2021, Jane celebrated a personal milestone when she married her second wife, Jennifer Cheyne.

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr joined Glee in Season 1 as Mike Chang and appeared in some capacity in all six seasons. When Glee ended, Harry continued acting in movies like Love Hard and Crazy Rich Asians. In 2022, the actor landed a recurring role as Dr. Benson “Blue” Kwan on Grey’s Anatomy. During his run on Glee, Harry got married to his longtime girlfriend, Shelby Rabara. They have since welcomed a daughter named Xia.

Lauren Potter

Lauren Potter played Sue Sylvester’s bubbly sidekick, Becky. After Glee ended, Lauren landed roles on Veep, Switched at Birth, and Chicago Med. However, Becky still seems to be her favorite role, as her Instagram profile photo continues to be a picture of her dressed up as the iconic character.

Alex Newell

Alex Newell appeared as Wade "Unique" Adams on Seasons 3-6 of Glee after becoming the runner-up on Oxygen's competition series The Glee Project. Since the show ended, they've gone on to nab parts in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Empire, and Our Kind of People. In 2018, Alex also starred as Asaka in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island, produced by their former Glee co-star Jenna Ushkowitz.

Jayma Mays

Jayma Mays played McKinley High’s thoughtful guidance counselor and Will Schuster’s crush, Emma Pilsbury. After Glee ended, Jayma continued acting in films like 2022’s Disenchanted as Ruby. She has been married to English actor Adam Campbell since 2007. The couple welcomed their son, Jude Jones, in August 2016.

How many ‘Glee’ cast members have died?

In January 2023, the tragedies that followed the Glee cast were discussed in a three-part ID’s docuseries called The Price of Glee. Along with details about the behind-the-scenes drama that happened on the set, the series also addressed the deaths of several of its stars and crew members.

Since Glee first aired in 2009, three of the show’s star cast members have died tragically: Cory Monteith Cory, who played quarterback and Glee Club leader Finn Hudson on Glee for four seasons, died on July 13, 2013, of a combined drug intoxication at age 31. When Cory passed, his autopsy showed the actor had heroin and alcohol in his system and likely overdosed on the substances. At the time, Cory and Lea Michele were publicly dating.

Mark Salling Mark starred on Glee as Finn’s best friend and fellow singing football player, Noah “Puck” Puckerman. After Glee, Mark made headlines when news broke of his child pornography accusations. According to The Sun, Mark’s ex-girlfriend tipped off police officers that the actor had thousands of “sexually charged” images, many of which included pre-pubescent children on his computer. He was charged with “receiving and possessing child pornography” in May 2016. In October 2017, Mark pleaded guilty to two counts of child pornography and was looking at four to seven years of prison time with “20 years of supervised release.” He also allegedly agreed to pay the children in the photos $50,000 each. However, in January 2018, just weeks before Mark was supposed to be sentenced, he died of “asphyxia by hanging, suicide" at the age 35.

Naya Rivera Naya played McKinley High’s mean girl and one of the show’s openly gay characters. On July 8, 2020, Naya and her son, Josey Dorsey, were out in Lake Piru in California when Naya accidentally drowned in the lake. After several days, search teams eventually located her body, and she was pronounced dead at age 33.

