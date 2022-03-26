‘Good Girls’ Season 4 Is a Big Hit on Netflix, but Did Beth Survive It?By Dan Clarendon
Mar. 26 2022, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Months after getting the ax from NBC, Good Girls is certainly getting good attention on Netflix. The streaming service reports Good Girl Season 4 was its 10th most-watched English-language TV offering for the week of March 14 to March 20, with users around the world watching 17.5 million hours of the show. That means many more people are following the crime comedy-drama to its dramatic end. (Did Beth die in that last Good Girls episode? Keep reading!)
Created by Jenna Bans, Good Girls follows three moms in suburban Michigan: Beth (Christina Hendricks), her younger sister, Annie (Mae Whitman), and Beth’s best friend, Ruby (Retta).
Stretched to their limit, the trio rob a grocery store in the series premiere, setting off criminal careers that have them crossing paths with shady figures like gang leader Rio (Manny Montana), henchman Mick (Carlos Aviles), and hitman Fitzpatrick (Andrew McCarthy).
Good Girls Season 4 spoilers ahead!
Beth was shot — in two different scenarios — at the end of Season 4.
It seemed like it was curtains for Beth twice in the fourth-season finale — which, of course, became the series finale — as TVLine reports.
After Beth gets elected to the city council, Mick shows up at her house with a gun. Beth tells him that her kids are upstairs, but Mick shoots her anyway.
Beth survives that shooting, though, and we see her nursing a bandaged shoulder as she and her partners in crime, Beth and Annie, embark on a new life with their families in Nevada.
But the women’s new lives aren’t any easier than they were in Michigan, and they end up robbing a grocery store again, just as they did in Good Girls’ first episode.
During this robbery, however, a customer at the store shoots Beth, and in her wounded state, she has a vision of Fitzpatrick. “What did you think was going to happen?” he asks. “You can’t run from who you are, Beth. How many times have I told you that?”
Beth survives, however, and she gets the upper hand.
After that second shooting, Beth regains consciousness back in Michigan. Turns out, the group’s move to Nevada was just a dream. And now, as cops descend on her house, Beth has a pressing concern, as Decider explains. The cops now have Mick’s gun, the same one he used to kill counterfeiter Lucy (Charlyne Yi) in Season 3, and it has Beth’s prints on it. So Annie confesses to the crime to keep her big sister out of prison.
And in the finale’s closing minutes, Beth asserts her power in a meeting with Rio. “You work for me now,” she says.
“You got it boss,” he replies.
Unfortunately, that’s all that fans will see of Good Girls, since NBC canceled the show last June. There was chatter about Netflix picking up the show for a fifth season, but those efforts fell apart, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At least fans can re-watch the whole series on the streaming platform, however!