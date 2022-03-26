‘Good Girls’ Season 4 Is a Big Hit on Netflix, but Did Beth Survive It?

It seemed like it was curtains for Beth twice in the fourth-season finale — which, of course, became the series finale — as TVLine reports.

After Beth gets elected to the city council, Mick shows up at her house with a gun. Beth tells him that her kids are upstairs, but Mick shoots her anyway.

Beth survives that shooting, though, and we see her nursing a bandaged shoulder as she and her partners in crime, Beth and Annie, embark on a new life with their families in Nevada.