Christine Brown Got a COVID-19 Vaccine — Did the Other ‘Sister Wives’ Stars?
Fans of TLC’s Sister Wives know all about the rules Kody Brown put in place to keep his family safe from COVID-19, but did he and his sister wives get vaccinated?
That question is top of mind in the reality show’s current 17th season, since Robyn Brown’s case of COVID got so bad that she had to be hospitalized.
"Robyn’s not improving. She’s not improving,” Kody says in the episode that aired on Sunday, Dec. 4, per Entertainment Tonight. “Finally our doctor says, ‘Take her to the hospital.’”
Here’s what we know about the Brown family’s vaccination status.
At least one of the ‘Sister Wives’ stars got vaccinated.
As far as we can tell, Christine Brown is the only Sister Wives star who has confirmed being vaccinated. In an Instagram post in May 2021, Christine told followers she had gotten vaccinated that day, though it’s unclear whether she is fully vaccinated and boosted.
Sister Wives fans have heard about the reported vaccination statuses for two of the Brown family’s children. Janelle Brown said in a September 2022 episode of the TLC show that her son Garrison “had the vaccinations already” because he’s in the military, as Entertainment Tonight reports.
And in a Reddit comment in January 2022, a fan reported that Mykelti Brown, one of Christine’s daughters, disclosed being unvaccinated in a live social media video.
Kody Brown hadn’t been vaccinated by March 2022, one of the kids reportedly said.
Paedon Brown, Christine’s son, said in a March 2022 TikTok Live video that Kody wasn’t vaccinated at the time, according to a Reddit user who recapped the video.
Some commenters on that Reddit thread weren’t surprised. “Of course Kody isn’t vaccinated,” one wrote.
“For me, Kody being unvaccinated is in line with what he’s been doing all along — setting (and changing) his rules for the family to justify his choices,” another person commented.
Kody and his wives Robyn and Janelle got COVID-19.
In a Cameo video shared on TikTok in December 2021, Kody told a fan that he had weathered COVID-19 himself. “I empathize with your situation with COVID,” he told the Cameo recipient in the clip. “Not completely, but I’ve had it, and it did bad things to me. It was really hard and, boy, a tough thing to deal with.”
Then, in a September 2022 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle revealed that she too came down with the virus, along with her children Garrison, Gabe, and Savannah, per Star Dirt.
And the show’s Dec. 4 episode reveals that Robyn and Kody both tested positive for COVID, alongside several of their children.
Kody took Robyn to the hospital but couldn’t go in with her, so he kept in touch by phone. “She sounds pretty bad. She says, ‘I’m sitting here just wasting away,’” Kody says in the episode after getting off a call with Robyn, per ET. “I think that I was sitting there wondering if she was going to live.”
Luckily, Robyn survived her bout with COVID, but the pandemic is certainly not over.