Does Din Djarin Die at the End of Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian. It's hard to imagine that The Mandalorian would kill off its main character, Din Djarin, or the Mandalorian, otherwise known as Mando. But rumors have persisted that Pedro Pascal is leaving the Disney+ show.

So, did the Season 3 finale of the Star Wars spinoff kill off Din Djarin? There are major spoilers ahead about the character's fate with the show already confirmed for a Season 4 by its creator Jon Favreau.

Does Din Djarin actually die at the end of Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'?

As fans waited on the edges of their seats for the Season 3 series finale of The Mandalorian, which started streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 a.m., they took to Twitter in anticipation of a turn of events they didn't want to see play out — namely, the death of Din Djarin.

if din djarin dies I won’t watch anything that’s even connected to star wars universe let alone the mandalorian — elia🪴 (@valentinescyare) April 13, 2023

But fans' tunes changed once they saw the episode because things didn't play out at all like people feared. Instead, Din becomes a dad to Grogu, names him Din Grogu, and takes him under his wing to train as a bounty hunter. Rather than rioting or boycotting Star Wars forever, many fans were moved to tears by the finale.

Y’all.. din is canonically a dad now. Not just a father figure to grogu, but his father. Din will teach grogu how to say buir. They are a family. He wanted Grogu to be his own. He made grogu his son. Y’ALL.. pic.twitter.com/NkskjCAa7E — elia🪴 (@valentinescyare) April 19, 2023

But there was another death on the finale that some fans may not have seen coming. Instead of Din Djarin dying, a pivotal character he was at odds with, to put it mildly, won't be returning for Season 4.

A main character does die in the finale of 'The Mandalorian.'

Although Din Djarin fights to the death with Moff in the finale, he survives the brutal battle and it's Moff (Giancarlo Esposito) who meets his end. Fans seem to be happy about the turn of events and that Mando makes it to see another day — and another season — of the beloved show.

grogu watching Moff Gideon burn to a crisp pic.twitter.com/GmfDPXkA2o — lyss. MANDO SPOILERS (@pascalsdimple) April 19, 2023