Does Din Djarin Die at the End of Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'? (SPOILERS)
As Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' comes to a close, fans suspect that Din Djarin dies. Is that really the character's fate? Spoilers ahead!
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Mandalorian.
It's hard to imagine that The Mandalorian would kill off its main character, Din Djarin, or the Mandalorian, otherwise known as Mando. But rumors have persisted that Pedro Pascal is leaving the Disney+ show.
So, did the Season 3 finale of the Star Wars spinoff kill off Din Djarin? There are major spoilers ahead about the character's fate with the show already confirmed for a Season 4 by its creator Jon Favreau.
Does Din Djarin actually die at the end of Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian'?
As fans waited on the edges of their seats for the Season 3 series finale of The Mandalorian, which started streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 12 a.m., they took to Twitter in anticipation of a turn of events they didn't want to see play out — namely, the death of Din Djarin.
But fans' tunes changed once they saw the episode because things didn't play out at all like people feared. Instead, Din becomes a dad to Grogu, names him Din Grogu, and takes him under his wing to train as a bounty hunter.
Rather than rioting or boycotting Star Wars forever, many fans were moved to tears by the finale.
But there was another death on the finale that some fans may not have seen coming. Instead of Din Djarin dying, a pivotal character he was at odds with, to put it mildly, won't be returning for Season 4.
A main character does die in the finale of 'The Mandalorian.'
Although Din Djarin fights to the death with Moff in the finale, he survives the brutal battle and it's Moff (Giancarlo Esposito) who meets his end.
Fans seem to be happy about the turn of events and that Mando makes it to see another day — and another season — of the beloved show.
So, it seems that Pedro won't be saying goodbye to The Mandalorian as some viewers feared. And with Jon saying he has already written Season 4, we'll all be waiting with bated breath to see the next part of Din's story, as a dad, and with one more enemy in his rear view mirror.
Of course, we want to see more of adorable Baby Yoda more than anything else. Sorry Din! But he is your son now after all.