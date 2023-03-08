Latest Episode of 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Introduced the Mandalorian's King Arthur

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of The Mandalorian. Welcome to Mandalore, where the air won't kill you but the hungry Alamites will! Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) finally achieves his redemption mission (well, sort of) to bathe in the mines of Mandalore, but his journey comes at great cost, multiple saves from Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), and several lessons in Mandalorian lore.

Thanks to Bo-Katan, Din survives to find the Mines of Mandalore, which in Bo-Katan's eyes are nothing more than a smokescreen. She reads the plaque by the Mines of Mandalore like a jaded tour guide, clearly not buying into the legend of Mandalore the Great mentioned on the plaque. So, who is Mandalore the Great? Were they like the King Arthur of the Mandalorians? Here's what we know.

Source: Disney Plus Spoiler alert - it's not Grogu. (Or is it?)

Who is Mandalore the Great in 'The Mandalorian'?

Mandalore the Great did actually exist once upon a time, in a galaxy far, far away. Bo-Katan mentions Mandalore the Great during her snarky tour of the Mines of Mandalore. She explains to Din, via the plaque, that Mandalore the Great was said to have tamed the mythical Mythosaur, which supposedly dwells in the Mines of Mandalore. (Bo-Katan's skepticism quickly goes straight out the window when she spots an actual Mythosaur in the depths of the Mines of Mandalore while saving Din, again.)

According to Wookiepedia, Mandalore the Great once led his people in many fights against the Jedi, long before the Galactic Empire wiped the Jedi out with Order 66. After Mandalore the Great tamed the mighty Mythosaur, the beast became the symbol of the Mandalorian people. So in a way, Mandalore the Great is like the Mandalorian King Arthur. Bo-Katan scoffs at the legend — until she spots an actual Mythosaur in the murky depths of the Mines.

Source: Disney Plus That's no moon, it's a Mythosaur!

Wait, was the Mythosaur alive?

Din might not have convinced Bo-Katan that his redemption ritual was warranted, but the Mythosaur certainly made a believer out of her. And the Mythosaur definitely seemed a bit miffed that two Mandalorians interrupted his watery nap. So, what does the appearance of the Mythosaur mean for The Mandalorian Season 3 going forward?

As the Armorer (Emily Swallow) once said, the songs of the past essentially heralded the return of the Mythosaur with the second rise of a new Mandalorian era. Now that Bo-Katan has seen the Mythosaur and wielded the Darksaber, could this be foreshadowing a new age for the Mandalorian people? Not so fast — Bo-Katan technically needs to win the Darksaber back from Din in order to be the weapon's rightful wielder.