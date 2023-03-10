Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > You Source: Netflix Ed Speleers Are We Seeing Double in Netflix's 'You,' or Does Rhys Have a Twin? By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 10 2023, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Part 2 of You. The good news is, the second half of the final season of You is now streaming on Netflix which means we'll finally know what will become of everyone's favorite problematic serial killer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). The bad news is we'll be saying our last goodbye to one of television's most interesting, chaotic characters whose inner monologues were almost poetry.

Thankfully, You isn't leaving us without a few wild twists and turns that, frankly, no one saw coming, especially when it comes to Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers). In Part 1 of Season 4, it appears that the wrong-side-of-the-tracks boy-turned-author is ridding the world of the selfishly wealthy people that seem to run it, all in the name of making this planet a better place to live. However, in one scene we meet two Rhyses. Does he have a twin, or should we get our eyes checked?

Source: Netflix Ed Speleers as Rhys Montrose in 'You'

Does Rhys have a twin in 'You'?

There is actually one Rhys Montrose, but before we get into why we are seeing double, it's important to lay the groundwork for his relationship with Joe. They first meet at the Sundry House, the elite social club owned by Adam (Lukas Gage) a rich American who is running on fumes in his bank account. Joe and Rhys bond over the fact that both have wandered into this opulent world and neither is sure they want to say. That same night, Joe gets extremely drunk and wakes up to a dead body in his flat.

As more of the privileged posse is picked off by a killer the press has named the Eat The Rich Killer, Joe is getting texts from a mystery person who knows all about his violent past. This person uses that knowledge to blackmail Joe into becoming an unwilling accomplice to the murders, which culminates in a weekend away where it is revealed that Rhys is the Eat The Rich Killer who has also been sending Joe messages.

This brings us to the end of Part 1 of Season 4 with Rhys announcing his candidacy for mayor and Joe vowing to bring him down. At least, that's what we thought was going to happen. And then Part 2 of Season 4 changed everything.

Source: Netflix Ed Speleers as Rhys Monrose and Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in 'You'

This brings us to Rhys's twin (who is not actually his twin).

Now that Joe knows who Rhys really is, destroying him is all he can think about. But wait, another villain has entered the chat in the form of Kate's (Charlotte Ritchie) father (played by Greg Kinnear), whose corporate misdeeds border on psychotic. Apparently, Rhys would like Joe to kill Kate's father because he knows the truth about Rhys: The memoir that made him famous was padded a bit. In a thrilling dinner with Kate and her dad, he reveals that he also knows who Joe is and would like Joe to get rid of Rhys.

There are so many enemies in the last season of You and none of them appear to be Joe, or are they? Something important to know is when Joe tried to unsuccessfully record Rhys admitting he was the killer, Rhys informed him that at some point he kidnapped Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and was using her as collateral. With all this rolling around in Joe's head, he heads to Rhys's cottage in the country to finally end him.

idk how joe didn't give into rhys sooner cause if my evil personality was a hot blonde man i would've succumbed to the murderous fungus so fast — otto | rhys montrose's pr manager (@meteottor) March 10, 2023 Source: Twitter/@meteottor

Joe ties Rhys up and begins torturing him while screaming about Marienne. In a moment of panic or passion, Joe strangles Rhys to death before he finds out where Marienne is being kept and that is when another Rhys walks into the room. Get ready for the Fight Club twist!