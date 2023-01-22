Finn Wolfhard's Parents And Brother Are Big Reasons He Got Into Acting

Actor Finn Wolfhard is best known from his role as Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things. He’s also one of the stars of the film When You Finish Saving the World. With Finn’s star on the rise, fans want to know everything they can about him, including more about the young actor’s personal life.

With the Canada native portraying Julianne Moore and Jay O. Sanders’ son Ziggy in the Jesse Eisenberg directed film, let’s get to know Finn’s real-life parents, as well as his brother.

So, who are Finn Wolfhard’s parents and brother?

The Stranger Things alum had been acting in small roles since 2012, per his IMDb page. His first big break was in the movie It, and since that 2017 role, Finn’s success seems unstoppable. Speaking with Ryan Reynolds for Interview, the star explained how he keeps his head on straight.

“Number one, I have great parents, a great family, and people who support me, but who also keep me in line,” Finn said. His “great parents” are Mary Jolivet and Eric Wolfhard, per Amomama. They are reportedly artistic as well and introduced their famous son to classic music and films at a young age, leading Finn to decide as a child that he wanted to be in the movie business.

“I was very interested in movies in general,” he told Maclean’s in 2017. “I wanted to do something in film. I wanted to make my own movies. Something clicked in my brain, like, ‘Oh, I can physically act! I can go on open casting calls and audition for something.’”

Mary now reportedly supports her sons’ careers full time, with Finn’s brother Nick having found success as a voice actor. More on how he helped foster Finn's career in a moment. First, we know that Mary used to work as a designer for a kids’ clothing company when her sons were younger. Meanwhile, Eric does not disclose his career on Facebook, but has shared photos with his wife and kids.

Finn shares some insights into his family life on social media.

Finn took to social media to show his appreciation for his mom previously, sharing in 2018 that even when he was a young child, Mary encouraged his love of the spotlight.

Hey Mom thanks for letting me perform my stand up bits when I was 7. They were a real game changer Posted by Finn Wolfhard on Sunday, May 13, 2018

Finn also put his family in the spotlight in 2018 when he shared with fans that they were stuck at an airport in the Big Apple. “Hey any hotels in NYC DM me. Me and my family are stranded at the airport and every hotel is booked,” he tweeted at the time, per NBC New York.

In 2019, Finn honored his brother, writing, “It’s Nick’s 22nd birthday. I love him so much. Nick, thank you so much for getting me into film, and video games, and comedy. You’re my best friend. Here’s to many more.”