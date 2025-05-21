15 Years Later — See What the 'Ghost Whisperer' Cast Is Doing Today! 'Ghost Whisperer's last episode aired on May 21, 2010. By Anna Quintana Published May 21 2025, 10:30 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's hard to believe it has been 15 years since the series finale of Ghost Whisperer. The CBS show follows Melinda Gordon (Jennifer Love Hewitt), an antique store owner who has the ability to communicate with ghosts, and she uses her powers to help those spirits cross over.

Article continues below advertisement

Ghost Whisperer ran for five seasons, and also starred Aisha Tyler, Camryn Manheim, and Jamie Kennedy. So, what is the cast doing now? Keep reading to find out.

Jennifer Love Hewitt (Melinda Gordon)

Source: CBS, Instagram

Jennifer Love Hewitt was already a big star before landing the titular role of "Ghost Whisperer" thanks to her roles in '90s films and TV shows such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Party of Five. Since the finale, Jennifer continued to act, starring in The Client List and Criminal Minds. Today, you can catch Jennifer on 9-1-1 as Maddie Buckley. She is also married to actor Brian Hallisay, and the couple shares three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Aisha Tyler (Andrea Marino)

Source: CBS, MEGA

Actress and host Aisha Tyler was only on Ghost Whisperer for one season, but she left a lasting impression as Andrea, Melinda's best friend. After leaving the show, Aisha went on to co-host The Talk and host Who's Line Is It Anyway? Today, Aisha stars on Criminal Minds as Dr. Tara Lewis.

Article continues below advertisement

David Conrad (Jim Clancy / Sam Lucas)

Source: CBS, MEGA

Actor David Conrad portrayed Melinda's husband. Following the show's finale, David went on to appear in many popular TV series, such as Law & Order: SVU, Castle, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Article continues below advertisement

Camryn Manheim (Delia Banks)

Source: CBS, MEGA

Booked and busy. Camryn Manheim is a television staple, starting with her role as Ellenor Frutt in The Practice. She went on to star as Delia Banks on Ghost Whisperer for Seasons 2 to 5, and from there she landed spots on Person of Interest and Law & Order. Fun fact: her son is Zombies actor Milo Manheim.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay Mohr (Professor Rick Payne)

Source: CBS, MEGA

Comedian Jay Mohr showed off his dramatic side as Professor Rick Payne on Ghost Whisperer. Today, he is the host of his very own podcast, Mohr Stories, and continues to work on his stand-up comedy. He was also married to actress Nikki Cox, but the couple divorced in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

Christoph Sanders (Ned Banks)

Source: CBS, Instagram

Ned Banks was originally portrayed by Tyler Patrick Jones, until he was replaced by actor Christoph Sanders in Season 3. Following the series finale, Christoph landed a role on The Last Man Standing alongside Tim Allen. He is currently starring in the Freevee show Leverage: Redemption.

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie Kennedy (Professor Eli James)

Source: CBS, Instagram