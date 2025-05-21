15 Years Later — See What the 'Ghost Whisperer' Cast Is Doing Today!
'Ghost Whisperer's last episode aired on May 21, 2010.
It's hard to believe it has been 15 years since the series finale of Ghost Whisperer.
The CBS show follows Melinda Gordon (Jennifer Love Hewitt), an antique store owner who has the ability to communicate with ghosts, and she uses her powers to help those spirits cross over.
Ghost Whisperer ran for five seasons, and also starred Aisha Tyler, Camryn Manheim, and Jamie Kennedy. So, what is the cast doing now? Keep reading to find out.
Jennifer Love Hewitt (Melinda Gordon)
Jennifer Love Hewitt was already a big star before landing the titular role of "Ghost Whisperer" thanks to her roles in '90s films and TV shows such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Party of Five.
Since the finale, Jennifer continued to act, starring in The Client List and Criminal Minds. Today, you can catch Jennifer on 9-1-1 as Maddie Buckley.
She is also married to actor Brian Hallisay, and the couple shares three kids.
Aisha Tyler (Andrea Marino)
Actress and host Aisha Tyler was only on Ghost Whisperer for one season, but she left a lasting impression as Andrea, Melinda's best friend. After leaving the show, Aisha went on to co-host The Talk and host Who's Line Is It Anyway?
Today, Aisha stars on Criminal Minds as Dr. Tara Lewis.
David Conrad (Jim Clancy / Sam Lucas)
Actor David Conrad portrayed Melinda's husband. Following the show's finale, David went on to appear in many popular TV series, such as Law & Order: SVU, Castle, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Camryn Manheim (Delia Banks)
Booked and busy. Camryn Manheim is a television staple, starting with her role as Ellenor Frutt in The Practice. She went on to star as Delia Banks on Ghost Whisperer for Seasons 2 to 5, and from there she landed spots on Person of Interest and Law & Order.
Fun fact: her son is Zombies actor Milo Manheim.
Jay Mohr (Professor Rick Payne)
Comedian Jay Mohr showed off his dramatic side as Professor Rick Payne on Ghost Whisperer.
Today, he is the host of his very own podcast, Mohr Stories, and continues to work on his stand-up comedy. He was also married to actress Nikki Cox, but the couple divorced in 2020.
Christoph Sanders (Ned Banks)
Ned Banks was originally portrayed by Tyler Patrick Jones, until he was replaced by actor Christoph Sanders in Season 3. Following the series finale, Christoph landed a role on The Last Man Standing alongside Tim Allen.
He is currently starring in the Freevee show Leverage: Redemption.
Jamie Kennedy (Professor Eli James)
Jamie Kennedy is best known for his roles in '90s and early '00s movies such as Scream, Romeo + Juliet, and Malibu's Most Wanted.
He also had his own show on The WB, The Jamie Kennedy Experience, before landing the role of Professor Eli James on Ghost Whisperer in 2008.
Jamie and Jennifer dated while starring on the show together, but split in 2010. Today, Jamie continues to act and focus on his comedy career.