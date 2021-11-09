A Recent Episode of 'NCIS' Paid Tribute to Audience Liaison Harriet Margulies

Harriet died on Oct. 30, 2021, in Northridge, Calif., after suffering a stroke. She was 94 years old. She will be remembered by fans and industry insiders alike.

"She loved all my Abby clothes and was the one who got the security guard at NCIS to always call me 'Mini Abby' when he saw me. RIP Harriet. You will be missed," tweeted @NiciMN .

Title cards allow the creators of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and many other shows to pay tribute to the hard work and incredible efforts of staffers. As such, these types of title cards have become increasingly common.

The NCIS franchise also paid tribute to award-winning set decorator Michele Poulik, script supervisor Marta Goldstein, hairstylist Shannon Soucie , among others.

Michele passed away on Aug 2., 2021, following a prolonged battle with cancer. She worked as a set decorator on NCIS: Los Angeles between 2009 and 2021.

Shannon died in April 2021. A hairstylist with decades of experience to boast, she worked on shows like NCIS, The Wonderful World of Disney, and Push, Nevada. Marta died in the fall of 2020, having worked for NCIS: New Orleans between 2014 and 2020.

