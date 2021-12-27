Who Is Hilary Farr's Ex-Husband? A Look at the HGTV Star's Past Marriage

Gordon and Hilary remained married for about 26 years. During their time together, they had one son, Josh Farr. Josh is Hilary's only child. There aren't any confirmed details regarding his personal life or career, but we know that he made Hilary a grandmother by bringing two boys and one girl into the world.

Hilary and Gordon divorced in 2008, but she opted to continue to use his last name as opposed to her maiden name, Labow. The reasoning behind their split was never disclosed.