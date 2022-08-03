Wait, How Many Siblings Are There Actually on 'Welcome to Plathville'?

The world was introduced to Kim and Barry Plath and their brood of blond-haired, blue-eyed kids in 2019 when Welcome to Plathville started airing on TLC. Unless you've been tuning into the show for at least one entire season, however, it's difficult to keep track of how many Plath siblings there are. This is partly because not all of them appear on the show and partly because the family experienced a tragic loss over a decade ago.

Let's take a closer look at Kim and Barry's kids.