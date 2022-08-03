Wait, How Many Siblings Are There Actually on 'Welcome to Plathville'?
The world was introduced to Kim and Barry Plath and their brood of blond-haired, blue-eyed kids in 2019 when Welcome to Plathville started airing on TLC. Unless you've been tuning into the show for at least one entire season, however, it's difficult to keep track of how many Plath siblings there are. This is partly because not all of them appear on the show and partly because the family experienced a tragic loss over a decade ago.
Let's take a closer look at Kim and Barry's kids.
How many Plath siblings are there?
Kim and Barry were married in July 1997, and they wasted no time starting a family. Over a span of 15 years, they welcomed a total of 10 children. However, one of their sons died when he was only 17 months old; so they have nine living children today. Here's a rundown of all the Plath siblings:
Ethan Plath
Ethan Plath was born on May 14, 1998, and he is the oldest Plath sibling. He married Olivia (Meggs) Plath in October 2018, and they currently live in Tampa, Fla.
Hosanna (Plath) Noble
Hosanna is the second-born Plath sibling and the eldest daughter of Kim and Barry. Although she doesn't appear on the show and isn't active publicly on social media, Hosanna is about one year younger than Ethan — which means she's roughly 23 in 2022. She currently lives in Ohio, where she performs violin alongside her husband Timothy Noble, whom she married in June 2019.
Micah Plath
Micah Plath was born on March 10, 2001. Currently, he lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and is pursuing a modeling career.
Moriah Plath
Moriah Plath was born on Aug. 28, 2002. She's known as a rebel in the Plath family, although she and her parents have definitely improved their relationships in recent years. Currently, Moriah is living in Tampa with Ethan and Olivia, and she's pursuing a career in music.
Lydia Plath
Lydia Plath was born on Feb. 4, 2004. Through the seasons, viewers have come to know Lydia as a responsible, obedient daughter who just wants everyone to get along. She is deeply religious and deeply devoted to doing what's best for her family.
Isaac Plath
Isaac Plath was born on Oct. 21, 2005. Currently, he's the only Plath brother who is still living at home.
Amber Plath
Amber Plath was born on Feb. 24, 2009. Currently, Amber is the oldest Plath daughter still living at home, and she's gained more of a voice in Season 4 as Kim and Barry navigate their divorce.
Cassia and Mercy Plath
Cassia was born in June 2011 and Mercy was born in February 2013, and they are the youngest of the Plath siblings.
Joshua Plath
Joshua Plath was born in 2007 — but tragically, he died at just 17 months old in an accident on the family's farm. On the Plath family's since-deleted website, Kim recounted how she accidentally backed over her son.
"In the fall of 2008, I was transplanting fruit trees with our Suburban, pregnant with our eighth child," Kim wrote, per the Wayback Machine. "I looked for our 17-month-old Joshua, saw that he was away from the vehicle, then pulled forward to get the next tree. In a panic, I realized what had happened. I ran over our Joshua."
Although it isn't possible for all of the Plath siblings to be featured on the TLC program, it's clear each one has a special place in the family — and that their love for Joshua lives on.
Catch up on the latest episodes of Welcome to Plathville on the Discovery Plus app.