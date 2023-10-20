Here’s How to Get Disney 100 Year Anniversary Cards as Seen on TikTok
To celebrate Disney's 100 year anniversary, fans can play a game on TikTok, earning character cards. Here's how to play and collect them all.
The Gist:
- To celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary, fans can collect character cards on TikTok.
- The games invites you to take part in daily challenges.
- You can share cards with other Disney fans.
Raise your Disney ears if you're a big fan of the House of Mouse!
Now, to celebrate the magical company's 100 year anniversary, TikTok is getting in on the fun. Users can collect character cards by completing fun daily challenges. Read on for details on how to play and enhance your card collection.
So, how do you actually get Disney 100 Year cards on TikTok?
The very first thing to do to start playing the game is to type "Disney 100" in the search field of your app.
Everyone starts out with three cards, which showcase all of your favorite characters, from Mirabel from Encanto, to Ironman.
Then, to build you Disney 100 Year card collection, you're invited to earn cards by completing challenges in the app. For example, one challenge asks users to follow an official Disney account on TikTok.
Other challenges include posting a video, watching a Disney video, sharing the challenge with someone else, taking the daily Disney quiz, and opening the Disney+ app.
Sometimes you earn a blank card, which does not feature a character, and instead just says "Disney 100." But you can keep trying, and earn cards that feature sweet Minnie Mouse, or Darth Vader, and more.
You can also share and get cards from friends.
Here's what fans are saying about the Disney 100 cards on TikTok.
It seems fans are already loving the competitive nature of the Disney 100 card game, and are showing off the cards they earn online. Some of the really fun ones we've seen feature Elsa from Frozen, as well as Grogu, and Toy Story's Woody.
It's definitely harder to score certain cards than others, with frustrated participants venting that they are unable to collect certain characters — but it seems they're intent on continuing to try!
Getting a Mirabel card seems to be especially perplexing.
"This Disney 100 card game on TikTok has me addicted. I will get all those cards!" tweeted one such person who is loving the challenge, although those blank cards sure are ticking folks off.
"This Disney 100 on tiktok got me swapping cards like Pokémon," joked another user who can't get enough.
Social media users are even trying to trade cards via Twitter. The big takeaway we noticed from scrolling through tweets about the Disney 100 card game: If you do end up earning Mirabel, hold on to her! People are willing to trade any other cards to get the Encanto character we all fell in love with.
Meanwhile, it seems that Disney may release more cards to collect as the game continues. In true Disney fashion, the 100 year anniversary celebration will last for more than a year so that as many fans as possible can take part in the festivities either in person at one of the parks, or online via fun games and challenges like this one.