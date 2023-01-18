Home > Television > The Resident Source: FOX Andrew McCarthy Is Andrew McCarthy Leaving 'The Resident'? Fans Want to Know By Jennifer Tisdale Jan. 17 2023, Published 10:53 p.m. ET

In Season 5, Andrew McCarthy joined The Resident as a guest star and was upped to series regular for Season 6 — and boy, what a difference a season makes. As the complicated Dr. Ian Sullivan, he has brought a certain amount of gravitas to an already brilliant show.

Article continues below advertisement

As of the time of this writing, we don't know if the medical drama is returning for a seventh season but if it does, will Dr. Ian Sullivan be along for the ride? Is Andrew McCarthy leaving The Resident? Here's what we know.

Is Andrew McCarthy leaving 'The Resident'?

While we have yet to hear anything official about Andrew's status on The Resident, we do know things aren't looking for Dr. Ian Sullivan. Throughout Season 6, Dr. Sullivan's addiction to pain medication has grown increasingly worse. In Episode 4, not only did he perform an operation while under the influence, he attempted to do operate on a baby while going through withdrawal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX (L-R): Bruce Greenwood and Andrew McCarthy

During all of this, Dr. Sullivan is still taking drug tests while desperately trying to game the system by Googling "ways to manipulate a drug test." When that didn't work, Dr. Sullivan ordered fake urine off the internet. Something to take note of is the fact that he did all of this at work. It's probably a terrible idea to figure out how to fake a urine test using a work computer. Could this reckless behavior lead to Dr. Sullivan being fired or worse?

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps Dr. Sullivan just needs to get some help.

Andrew's character might not be leaving the show permanently if Dr. Sullivan goes into treatment. By Episode 8 of the sixth season, things have escalated quickly as they often do with addiction. Upon returning to the hospital after a much-needed break, it didn't take long for Dr. Sullivan to attempt to position himself in a situation that would allow him to steal drugs.

Under the guise of offering up his expert opinion during surgeries, Dr. Sullivan asks his daughter (played by Kaley Ronayne) if his services are needed in any operating rooms. At one point, August Jeremiah “AJ/The Raptor” Austin (Malcolm Jamal Warner) and Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) treat a patient who has overdosed and what does Dr. Sullivan do? Well, he tries to pilfer the patient's drug bottle but is caught doing so.

Article continues below advertisement

on the floor bawling right now ian infuriates me this is so hard i love andrew mccarthy so much #theresident — jett ☆ (@billyscabka) January 11, 2023

As a Hail Mary, Dr. Sullivan asks his daughter to prescribe a low dose of pain medication to help ween him off but she says no and serves up an ultimatum. Either he got to rehab or she reports him. Ultimately, Dr. Sullivan opts to attend rehab, which isn't necessarily an indication that Andrew is leaving the show.